What’s Coming to Netflix in February 2020

It’s time to take at what’s coming to Netflix in the United States throughout February 2020. We’ve got the big and only ongoing list on the internet of what’s coming to Netflix throughout the month.

February is usually a much quieter month for new Netflix releases than others which usually comes down to just the general time of year and the fact it traditionally has fewer days of the month.

In terms of what you can expect from Netflix, as it’s approaching valentine’s day you’ll be able to see a few new romantic movies the service is making headlined by the likes of To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You. You can see an extended list of the Netflix Originals coming in February 2020 here.

Note: we've now received a bigger list of what's coming to Netflix in February as always more will be announced.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 1st

Update: 48 titles were added in total to Netflix on February 1st. Full list here.

A Bad Moms Christmas (2017) – Comedy movie starring Mila Kunis and Kirsten Bell

– Comedy movie starring Mila Kunis and Kirsten Bell A Little Princess (1995) – Fantasy movie about a young girl sent to private boarding school after her father is assumed dead.

A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010) – The remake of the 1980s horror movie returns to Netflix.

– The remake of the 1980s horror movie returns to Netflix. Back to the Future Part III (1990) – The third and final entry in the Back to the Future trilogy.

– The third and final entry in the Back to the Future trilogy. Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982) – The sci-fi epic starring Harrison Ford and directed by Ridley Scott.

– The sci-fi epic starring Harrison Ford and directed by Ridley Scott. Booty Call (1997) – Romantic comedy starring Jamie Foxx.

– Romantic comedy starring Jamie Foxx. Chronically Metropolitan (2016) – Dramedy movie about a writer hitting a writer’s block and returning home to confront his family.

– Dramedy movie about a writer hitting a writer’s block and returning home to confront his family. Cookie’s Fortune (1999) – Comedy starring Glenn Close about a conflict arising in a small town.

– Comedy starring Glenn Close about a conflict arising in a small town. Dear John (2010) – Romantic drama starring Channing Tatum and Amanda Seyfried.

– Romantic drama starring Channing Tatum and Amanda Seyfried. Dirty Harry (1971) – Classic crime thriller starring Clint Eastwood

– Classic crime thriller starring Clint Eastwood Driving Miss Daisy (1989) – Drama starring Morgan Freeman about an unlikely relationship blossoming.

– Drama starring Morgan Freeman about an unlikely relationship blossoming. Elizabeth (1998) – Biopic documenting the early years of Elizabeth I of England.

– Biopic documenting the early years of Elizabeth I of England. Elizabeth: The Golden Age (2007) – Biopic continuation of the original documenting the end of the reign of Elizabeth I.

– Biopic continuation of the original documenting the end of the reign of Elizabeth I. Hancock (2008) – Will Smith features as a superhero who can’t catch a break.

– Will Smith features as a superhero who can’t catch a break. Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? – New anime series about Bell Cranel who goes on an adventure and meets a goddess.

– New anime series about Bell Cranel who goes on an adventure and meets a goddess. Justice (2017) – Western starring Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Stephen Lang and Jackson Rathbone.

Love Jacked (2019) – Rom-com.

– Rom-com. Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (Season 5) – New adventures in the kid’s comic series.

– New adventures in the kid’s comic series. Misfit 2 (2019) – Dutch comedy from the Netherlands about a singer entering her high school’s talent competition.

– Dutch comedy from the Netherlands about a singer entering her high school’s talent competition. Monthly Girls’ Nozaki-kun (Season 1) – Art imitates life when Chiyo discovers her crush is a famous artist who wants to use their budding relationship as inspiration for his romantic manga.

– Art imitates life when Chiyo discovers her crush is a famous artist who wants to use their budding relationship as inspiration for his romantic manga. No Game No Life (Season 1) – Anime about legendary gamer siblings Sora and Shiro are transported to a world where life is a series of games and humanity is in grave danger of extinction.

– Anime about legendary gamer siblings Sora and Shiro are transported to a world where life is a series of games and humanity is in grave danger of extinction. Parasyte: The Maxim (Season 1) – Anime about a teenager battling an onslaught of parasites from space with help from Migi, a docile parasitic creature that’s taken over his right hand.

– Anime about a teenager battling an onslaught of parasites from space with help from Migi, a docile parasitic creature that’s taken over his right hand. Police Academy Franchise (1984) – The comedy classic directed by Hugh Wilson and is about a group of good-hearted misfits entering the police force. All seven movies coming including: Police Academy Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment Police Academy 3: Back in Training Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach Police Academy 6: City Under Siege Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow

– The comedy classic directed by Hugh Wilson and is about a group of good-hearted misfits entering the police force. All seven movies coming including: Purple Rain (1984) – The ’84 classic featuring Prince trying to find his way in the world.

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991) – Kevin Costner stars as the famous folklore character of Robin Hood trying to defeat the Sheriff of Nottingham.

– Kevin Costner stars as the famous folklore character of Robin Hood trying to defeat the Sheriff of Nottingham. Scary Movie 2 (2001) – The second of the parody movies.

– The second of the parody movies. Sex and the City 2 (2010) – The sequel to the original Sex and the City directed by Michael Patrick King.

– The sequel to the original Sex and the City directed by Michael Patrick King. The Car: Road to Revenge (2019) – B-tier action thriller about a man who dies and becomes a murderous car. Spiritual successor to he 1977 cult classic, The Car.

– B-tier action thriller about a man who dies and becomes a murderous car. Spiritual successor to he 1977 cult classic, The Car. The Other Guys (2010) – Mark Wahlberg and Will Ferrell star in this cop comedy

– Mark Wahlberg and Will Ferrell star in this cop comedy The Pianist (2002) – Biopic starring Adrien Brody about a Polish Jewish musician during WW2.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 3rd

Thambi (2019) – Indian thriller about a brother and sister caught up in a conspiracy.

– Indian thriller about a brother and sister caught up in a conspiracy. Sordo (2020) N – WWII drama set that follows a Guerilla soldier struggling to survive in northern Spain after going death from a bombing raid

– WWII drama set that follows a Guerilla soldier struggling to survive in northern Spain after going death from a bombing raid Team Kaylie (Part 3) N – 9 more episodes of the kids series about the famous teenager thrown into a normal life.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 4th

Dragonheart: Vengeance (2020) – Brand new Dragonheart movie about a young farmer who is on a quest for revenge.

Faith, Hope & Love (2018) – Rom-com about a recent divorcee that enters a dance competition in a desperate attempt to save her own dance studio.

– Rom-com about a recent divorcee that enters a dance competition in a desperate attempt to save her own dance studio. She Did That (2017) – Documentary that celebrates Black female entrepreneurs

– Documentary that celebrates Black female entrepreneurs Tom Papa: You’re Doing Great! (2020) N – Stand-up special from the radio host and comedian.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 5th

Arrow (Season 8) – The final season to The CW’s Arrowverse hero.

– The final season to The CW’s Arrowverse hero. Black Hollywood: ‘They’ve Gotta Have Us’ (2018) – Documentary about the history and rise of black actors in Hollywood

– Documentary about the history and rise of black actors in Hollywood #cats_the_mewvie (2020) – Documentary that sees celebrity cat owners discuss the impact that their feline companions have had on their heart

– Documentary that sees celebrity cat owners discuss the impact that their feline companions have had on their heart The Pharmacist (Limited Docu-series) N – A mother looks into the death of her son during the opioid crisis.

– A mother looks into the death of her son during the opioid crisis. Uppity: The Willy T. Ribbs Story (2020) – Documentary about the controversial life and career of Willy T. Ribbs, the first Black racer to qualify for the Indy 500.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 6th

Cagaster of an Insect Cage (Season 1) N – Anime about a virus turning people into murderous overgrown insects.

– Anime about a virus turning people into murderous overgrown insects. Desolate (2018) – Action drama about a family of farmers living through a draught.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 7th

Azali (2018) – Movie from Ghana about a fourteen-year-old girl enduring life in the slums of Accra and finding a way home.

– Movie from Ghana about a fourteen-year-old girl enduring life in the slums of Accra and finding a way home. Dragons: Rescue Riders (Season 2) N – More preschool adventures with the Dreamworks dragons.

– More preschool adventures with the Dreamworks dragons. Fifty: The Series (Season 1) – Drama series from EbonyLife TV

– Drama series from EbonyLife TV Horse Girl (2020) N – Drama about a socially awkward woman who finds her dreams merging with her real life. Stars Alison Brie and directed by Jeff Baena.

– Drama about a socially awkward woman who finds her dreams merging with her real life. Stars Alison Brie and directed by Jeff Baena. My Holo Love (Season 1) N – Korean sci-fi romance series

– Korean sci-fi romance series Locke & Key (Season 1) N – Dark comic book series that sees three siblings move into a house that grants them powers through magical keys.

The Ballad of Lefty Brown (2017) – Western from Jared Moshe starring Bill Pullman and Peter Fonda.

– Western from Jared Moshe starring Bill Pullman and Peter Fonda. Who killed Malcolm X? (Season 1) – Six-part documentary series answering the question, who killed Malcolm X?

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 8th

The Coldest Game (2020) N – Cold War drama that pits chess player Josh Manksy in a deadly game of espionage when he is drafted to take part in the US vs Russia match.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 9th

Better Call Saul (Season 4) – The AMC prequel series to Breaking Bad FINALLY comes to Netflix in the US.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 10th

Love for Sale 2 (2019) – Indonesian romantic movie.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 11th

CAMINO A ROMA (2020) N – Documentary on the making of Alfonso Cuaron’s oscar-winning film ROMA.

– Documentary on the making of Alfonso Cuaron’s oscar-winning film ROMA. Captain Underpants: Epic Choice-O-Rama (Special) N – Interactive episode of Captain Underpants.

– Interactive episode of Captain Underpants. Good Time (2017) – Safdie brothers movie featuring Robert Pattinson.

– Safdie brothers movie featuring Robert Pattinson. Polaroid (2019) – Mystery-drama about high school loner Bird Fitcher that finds a polaroid camera that contains dark secrets.

– Mystery-drama about high school loner Bird Fitcher that finds a polaroid camera that contains dark secrets. Q Ball (2019) – Sports documentary that explores a group of prisoners trying to find redemption through basketball.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 12th

Anna Karenina (2012) – Period-drama starring Keira Knightly and Aaron-Taylor Johnson.

– Period-drama starring Keira Knightly and Aaron-Taylor Johnson. French Toast (2015) – South African romantic movie about a couple who travel to Paris.

– South African romantic movie about a couple who travel to Paris. To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You (2020) N – Follow-up to the massive romantic-comedy based on the book series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 13th

Dragon Quest: Your Story (2020) N – New anime movie based on the video game franchise.

– New anime movie based on the video game franchise. Love Is Blind (Season 1) First Episode N – New dating reality series from Netflix.

– New dating reality series from Netflix. Narcos: Mexico (Season 2) N – Second season in the spin-off Narcos series following drug cartels south of the border.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 14th

A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (2020) N – Exclusive release of the new Shaun the Sheep movie from Aardman.

– Exclusive release of the new Shaun the Sheep movie from Aardman. Cable Girls (Season 5 Part 1) N – The first half of the final season of the Spanish period-drama series.

– The first half of the final season of the Spanish period-drama series. Cuddle Weather (2019) – Phillipino romantic drama.

– Phillipino romantic drama. Isi & Ossi (2020) N – German rom-com.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 15th

Starship Troopers (1997) – Classic sci-fi movie about humans fighting in a futuristic war against giant alien insects.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 16th

By the Sea (2015) – Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie try to repair their marriage in this 2015 drama.

On the Real (Season 1) – Nigerian series that follows 5 reality TV stars.

– Nigerian series that follows 5 reality TV stars. Term Life (2016) – Action thriller starring Vince Vaughn.

– Action thriller starring Vince Vaughn. The Forest (2016) – Natalie Dormer’s horror movie directed by Jason Zada where a woman enters the Japanese Suicide Forest.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 17th

The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia (Season 1) N – Teen-comedy about the world’s only 15-year-old robotics engineer and rocket scientist that’s hired by NASA.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 19th

The Chef Show (Volume 3) N – Jon Favreau and Roy Choi return to cook more incredible dishes with some celebrity friends

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 20th

Spectros (2020) N – Horror mystery set in the Japanese neighborhood of Brazilian neighborhood São Paulo.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 21st

A Haunted House (2013) – Marlon Wayans writes and stars in this comedy that pokes fun at Paranormal Activity.

– Marlon Wayans writes and stars in this comedy that pokes fun at Paranormal Activity. Babies (2020) N – Documentary that explores the beginning of a baby’s life and the rapid learning and growth that happens.

– Documentary that explores the beginning of a baby’s life and the rapid learning and growth that happens. Gentefied (Season 1) N – New Latin American series about three cousins who band together to save their Grandfather’s taco shop.

– New Latin American series about three cousins who band together to save their Grandfather’s taco shop. Glitch Techs (Season 1) N – New kids series

– New kids series Puerta 7 (Season 1) N – New Argentine series that pits one woman’s war to rid an organized crime syndicate from the local soccer team.

– New Argentine series that pits one woman’s war to rid an organized crime syndicate from the local soccer team. System Crasher (2019) N – German drama that follows an angry nine-year-old and her search for love.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 22nd

Girl On The Third Floor (2019) – Physiological horror starring former WWE superstar CM Punk.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 23rd

Full Count (2019) – Fantasy drama about an unlucky baseballer player that is forced to give up his dream and return back home to the town he tried to escape.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 25th

Every Time I Die (2019) – Thriller movie that sees a man murdered but his consciousness survives as he jumps from body to body of his friends to protect him from his killer.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 26th

I Am Not Okay With This (Season 1) N – A superpowered teen must face the struggles of high school, family and sexuality.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 27th

Altered Carbon (Season 2) N – The long-awaited follow-up to the dark sci-fi series which will star Anthony Mackie in season 2.

– The long-awaited follow-up to the dark sci-fi series which will star Anthony Mackie in season 2. Followers (Season 1) N – Japanese sci-fi series similar to that of Black Mirror.

– Japanese sci-fi series similar to that of Black Mirror. Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back – Evolution (2020) N – Netflix’s first exclusive Pokemon movie.

– Netflix’s first exclusive Pokemon movie. The Angry Birds Movie 2 (2019) – The sequel to the animated movie based on the video game featuring the voices of Josh Gad, Jason Sudeikis, and Leslie Jones.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 28th

All the Bright Places (2020) N – Romantic movie about the story of Violet and Theodore played by Elle Fanning and Justice Smith.

– Romantic movie about the story of Violet and Theodore played by Elle Fanning and Justice Smith. Babylon Berlin (Season 3) – Crime-drama set in Berlin during the Weimar Republic.

– Crime-drama set in Berlin during the Weimar Republic. Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Season 2) N – Documentary series on the Formula 1 2019 season.

– Documentary series on the Formula 1 2019 season. Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection (New Collection) – More episodes of the ABC quiz show.

– More episodes of the ABC quiz show. Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Collection (New Collection) – More episodes of the ABC quiz show

– More episodes of the ABC quiz show Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Collection (New Collection) – More episodes of the ABC quiz show

– More episodes of the ABC quiz show La trinchera infinita (2020) N – Spanish drama based on a true story of a man that spent 33 years in hiding in fear of his actions in the Spanish Civil War

– Spanish drama based on a true story of a man that spent 33 years in hiding in fear of his actions in the Spanish Civil War Queen Sono (Season 1) N – Netflix’s first series from Africa about a secret agent tackling crime.

– Netflix’s first series from Africa about a secret agent tackling crime. Restaurants on the Edge (Season 1) N – Docuseries that sees a team of experts turn failing waterfront restaurants into incredible jaw-dropping locations.

– Docuseries that sees a team of experts turn failing waterfront restaurants into incredible jaw-dropping locations. Unstoppable (2020) N – Mexican drama about three young spoiled girls that go on a road trip with a dangerous and unstable woman.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 29th

Jerry Maguire (1996) -Tom Cruise stars in this comedy where he plays a sports agent.

What are you looking forward to watching in February? Let us know in the comments down below.