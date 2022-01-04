Welcome to your comprehensive look at what’s coming to Netflix in the first month of 2022. Below, we’ll walk you through every new movie and TV show scheduled to hit Netflix in the US throughout January 2022.

As always, where there are new titles there are also removals. Netflix is set to lose a huge collection of movies so make sure you’re all caught up before removal dates come to pass.

For an expanded preview of the Netflix Originals coming in January, check out our separate preview.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix in January 2022

Coming to Netflix in January 2022 Weekly

Bulgasal: Immortal Souls (Season 1) N – New episodes Saturdays

– New episodes Saturdays Our Beloved Summer (Season 1) N – New episodes Mondays

– New episodes Mondays Single’s Inferno (Season 1) N – Final episodes on January 1st and January 8th

– Final episodes on January 1st and January 8th The Future Diary (Season 1) N – New episodes Tuesdays

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 1st (New Year’s Day)

Note: 85 releases eventually landed on January 1st – full list here.

#FollowFriday (2016) – The Asylum presents their version of Unfriended and yes, it’s terrible.

– The Asylum presents their version of Unfriended and yes, it’s terrible. 1BR (2019) – Horror thriller about a young girl starting out fresh in LA.

– Horror thriller about a young girl starting out fresh in LA. 300 (2006) – Zack Snyder’s award-winning movie headlined by Gerard Butler about King Leonidas of Sparta’s 300 men taking on the Persians.

– Zack Snyder’s award-winning movie headlined by Gerard Butler about King Leonidas of Sparta’s 300 men taking on the Persians. Annie (1982) – Family classic from Sony Pictures about a young orphan placed into a new household.

– Family classic from Sony Pictures about a young orphan placed into a new household. Big Fish (2003) – Fantasy adventure from Sony Pictures.

– Fantasy adventure from Sony Pictures. Braveheart (1995) – Paramount’s historical epic starring Mel Gibson.

– Paramount’s historical epic starring Mel Gibson. Cadillac Records (2008) – Biopic on Chess Records.

– Biopic on Chess Records. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) – Johnny Depp’s entry in the various Roald Dahl adaptations.

Dark Shadows (2012) – Johnny Depp stars in this Tim Burton movie. Follows a centuries-old vampire as he returns to his now-crumbling estate to meet his modern descendants.

– Johnny Depp stars in this Tim Burton movie. Follows a centuries-old vampire as he returns to his now-crumbling estate to meet his modern descendants. Doing Hard Time (2004) – Action drama about a man who gets himself imprisoned to avenge his son’s death.

– Action drama about a man who gets himself imprisoned to avenge his son’s death. DreamWork’s Rise of The Guardians (2012) – Jack Frost, the Easter Bunny, Santa Claus, and the Tooth Fairy team up in this magical adventure movie where they’re going up against a boogeyman called Pitch.

Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother’s Fight To Save Her Daughter (2019) – Sony movie about a mother stopping at nothing to get her daughter back.

– Sony movie about a mother stopping at nothing to get her daughter back. First Sunday (2008) – Ice Cube, Katt Williams and Tracy Morgan team in this comedy.

– Ice Cube, Katt Williams and Tracy Morgan team in this comedy. Free Willy (1993) – Family movie about a boy learning his favorite whale is set to be killed and does everything he can to save him.

– Family movie about a boy learning his favorite whale is set to be killed and does everything he can to save him. Friends with Money (2006) – Comedy drama starring Jennifer Aniston, Frances McDormand and Joan Cusack.

– Comedy drama starring Jennifer Aniston, Frances McDormand and Joan Cusack. G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra (2009) – Paramount’s early foray into adapting the toy range into a movie.

– Paramount’s early foray into adapting the toy range into a movie. Geronimo: An American Legend (1993) – Sony Pictures Western about the story of the Apache chief who stood up to the US government.

– Sony Pictures Western about the story of the Apache chief who stood up to the US government. Ghosts of Girlfriends Past (2009) – Matthew McConaughey and Jennifer Garner both star in this romantic comedy.

– Matthew McConaughey and Jennifer Garner both star in this romantic comedy. Girl, Interrupted (1999) – Sony Pictures Movie about a girl who stays in a mental hospital in the late 1960s.

– Sony Pictures Movie about a girl who stays in a mental hospital in the late 1960s. Godzilla (1998) – Matthew Broderick stars in one of Hollywood’s early takes on the Japanese monster.

– Matthew Broderick stars in one of Hollywood’s early takes on the Japanese monster. Gremlins (1984) – Warner Brothers Christmas movie from Steven Spielberg.

Happy Feet (2006) – The first animated penguin movie about a penguin who can’t sing but sure can dance.

– The first animated penguin movie about a penguin who can’t sing but sure can dance. Happy Feet 2 (2011) – The animated sequel where we follow Mumble’s son Erik and Mumble discovering a new threat to their home.

– The animated sequel where we follow Mumble’s son Erik and Mumble discovering a new threat to their home. Hell or High Water (2016) – Chris Pine and Jeff Bridges star in this action movie about a father and his older brother resorting to dirty tactics to save their ranch.

– Chris Pine and Jeff Bridges star in this action movie about a father and his older brother resorting to dirty tactics to save their ranch. Hook (1991) – The Robin Williams classic.

– The Robin Williams classic. I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997) & I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998) – The first and second movies in the horror movie franchise from Sony Pictures.

& – The first and second movies in the horror movie franchise from Sony Pictures. I Love You, Man (2009) – Paul Rudd and Jason Segal comedy.

– Paul Rudd and Jason Segal comedy. Incastrati (Season 1) N – Italian comedy series.

– Italian comedy series. Interview with the Vampire (1994) – Brad Pitt as a vampire. That’s all you need to know.

– Brad Pitt as a vampire. That’s all you need to know. Jack and Jill (2011) – Adam Sandler stars as both Jack and Jill in what we’re told is a comedy but in actual fact is pure torture.

– Adam Sandler stars as both Jack and Jill in what we’re told is a comedy but in actual fact is pure torture. Jonah Hex (2010) – Josh Brolin headlines this action fantasy about a bounty hunter taking up a bounty to prevent hell on Earth.

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island (2012) – Dwayne Johnson stars in this sequel where Sean partners with his mom’s husband on a mission to find his grandfather, who is thought to be missing on a mythical island.

– Dwayne Johnson stars in this sequel where Sean partners with his mom’s husband on a mission to find his grandfather, who is thought to be missing on a mythical island. Just Go with It (2011) – Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston romantic comedy.

– Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston romantic comedy. Kung Fu Panda (2008) – Jack Black voices the overweight fighting panda, Po.

– Jack Black voices the overweight fighting panda, Po. Linewatch (2008) – Crime thriller headlined by Cuba Gooding Jr and Omari Hardwick.

Long Story Short (2021) – Australian romantic comedy that makes its SVOD debut on Netflix.

– Australian romantic comedy that makes its SVOD debut on Netflix. Midnight in Paris (2011) – Romantic comedy with Owen Wilson about nostalgic screenwriter finds himself mysteriously going back to the 1920s every day at midnight.

– Romantic comedy with Owen Wilson about nostalgic screenwriter finds himself mysteriously going back to the 1920s every day at midnight. Monsters vs. Aliens (2009) – DreamWorks animated feature film about the woman transformed into a giant teaming up with other freaks to battle the aliens.

– DreamWorks animated feature film about the woman transformed into a giant teaming up with other freaks to battle the aliens. Nacho Libre (2006) – Jack Black-led family comedy from Paramount Pictures.

– Jack Black-led family comedy from Paramount Pictures. Paranormal Activity (2007) – Hand-cam horror film.

– Hand-cam horror film. Rainbow Rangers (Season 2) – New episodes of the animated kids series.

– New episodes of the animated kids series. Road Trip (2000) – Cult-comedy about four college buddies embarking on a road trip.

– Cult-comedy about four college buddies embarking on a road trip. Runaway Bride (1999) – Julia Roberts and Richard Gere star in this romantic comedy.

Scary Stories: To Tell In The Dark (2019) – André Øvredal directs this horror movie based on the screen story by Guillermo del Toro about three friends who meet a drifter and discovers a notebook of horror stories.

– André Øvredal directs this horror movie based on the screen story by Guillermo del Toro about three friends who meet a drifter and discovers a notebook of horror stories. Stand by Me (1986) – Adventure drama about a writer recounting his childhood journey that led them to find a missing boy.

– Adventure drama about a writer recounting his childhood journey that led them to find a missing boy. Superman Returns (2006) – The first major return to the big screen in the past two decades for the red-caped superhero.

– The first major return to the big screen in the past two decades for the red-caped superhero. Taxi Driver (1976) – One of Martin Scorsese’s finest movies starring Robert De Niro.

– One of Martin Scorsese’s finest movies starring Robert De Niro. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Movie Collection : Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2007) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze (1991) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III (1993) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie (1990)

: Terminator Movie Collection: Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991)

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011) – Daniel Craig stars in this David Fincher-directed masterpiece.

– Daniel Craig stars in this David Fincher-directed masterpiece. The Hook Up Plan (Season 3 – Final Season) N – The French rom-com series comes to an end on New Year’s Day.

Toutes les bonnes choses ont une fin. Plan Cœur saison finale, le 1er janvier. pic.twitter.com/rArkMiEBPb — Netflix France (@NetflixFR) December 4, 2021

The Longest Yard (2005) – Adam Sandler-led comedy.

– Adam Sandler-led comedy. The Lost Boys (1987) – Comedy horror about two brothers discovering where they’ve rocked up is full of vampires.

– Comedy horror about two brothers discovering where they’ve rocked up is full of vampires. The NeverEnding Story (1984) – The family adventure classic.

– The family adventure classic. The Patriot (2000) – Historical action movie starring Mel Gibson.

– Historical action movie starring Mel Gibson. The Town (2010) – Crime thriller with a big ensemble cast including Ben Affleck and Jon Hamm.

– Crime thriller with a big ensemble cast including Ben Affleck and Jon Hamm. The Wedding Singer (1998) – Adam Sandler comedy.

– Adam Sandler comedy. Troy (2004) – Brad Pitt stars in the historical epic.

– Brad Pitt stars in the historical epic. True Grit (2010) – Paramount Pictures released Western starring Jeff Bridges.

– Paramount Pictures released Western starring Jeff Bridges. Wild Wild West (1999) – Will Smith’s infamous western comedy.

– Will Smith’s infamous western comedy. Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971) – The first adaptation of the classic Roald Dahl tale starring Gene Wilder.

– The first adaptation of the classic Roald Dahl tale starring Gene Wilder. Woo (1998) – Romantic comedy starring Jada Pinkett Smith and Tommy Davidson.

– Romantic comedy starring Jada Pinkett Smith and Tommy Davidson. Zone 414 (2021) – Sci-fi thriller about a private detective who is hired by a businessman to track down his daughter. Netflix SVOD debut.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 4th

Action Pack (Season 1) N – Pre-school animated series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 5th

Four to Dinner (2022) N – Italian romantic comedy that sees four couples putting the idea that we all have soulmates to the test.

– Italian romantic comedy that sees four couples putting the idea that we all have soulmates to the test. Gigantosaurus (Season 2) – Kids animated series.

– Kids animated series. Rebelde (Season 1) N – A new reboot of a Spanish classic series. Think Elite meets High School Musical.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 6th

Hanwoo Rhapsody (Season 1) – Korean docuseries that looks into the countries obsessions with beef.

– Korean docuseries that looks into the countries obsessions with beef. The Club (Part 2) N – New episodes of the Turkish period drama set in 1950s Istanbul.

– New episodes of the Turkish period drama set in 1950s Istanbul. The Wasteland / The Beast (2022) N – Spanish-language horror about the tranquil lives of a family isolated from the rest of society who are disturbed by a terrifying creature.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 7th

Binti (2019) – Drama from Belgium about a girl born in Congo living in Belgium without any legal documents.

– Drama from Belgium about a girl born in Congo living in Belgium without any legal documents. Hype House (Season 1) N – A no doubt controversial reality series following a TikTok household.

Johnny Test (Season 2) N – New adventures with the rebooted Johnny Test animated series exclusively on Netflix.

– New adventures with the rebooted Johnny Test animated series exclusively on Netflix. The Making of the King – Nollywood documentary

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 9th

Polly Pocket (Season 4) – New episodes of the kids animated series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 10th

Undercover (Season 3) N – Another season of the Dutch-language crime-drama series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 11th

Dear Mother (2022) N – French comedy.

The Colony / Tides (2021) – Saban Films sci-fi thriller about a colony in space sending an astronaut back to Earth to see if the planet is livable. Netflix SVOD debut.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 12th

Cheer (Season 2) N – Docuseries following the competitive landscape of professional cheerleading.

– Docuseries following the competitive landscape of professional cheerleading. How I Fell in Love with a Gangster / Jak pokochalam Gangstera (2022) N – Polish movie based on the real-life gangster.

The God Committee (2021) – Julia Stiles and Kelsey Grammar star in this drama about an organ transplant committee has an hour to decide which three patients get to live or die.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 13th

Brazen (2022) N – Alyssa Milano headlines this romantic thriller adaptation of the Nora Roberts novel, Brazen Virtue.

Chosen (Season 1) N – Scandanavian sci-fi teen series about a 17-year-old girl who discovers an earth-shattering truth about her own identity when she delves into the mystery surrounding her quiet Danish town.

– Scandanavian sci-fi teen series about a 17-year-old girl who discovers an earth-shattering truth about her own identity when she delves into the mystery surrounding her quiet Danish town. Photocopier (2022) N – Indonesia coming-of-age drama.

– Indonesia coming-of-age drama. The Journalist (Season 1) N – Japanese thriller series adapting the 2019 theatrical movie of the same name. The series revolves around a reporter striving to expose big issues in society.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 14th

After Life (Season 3) N – The final season of the British comedy series from Ricky Gervais.

Archive 81 (Season 1) N – 8 episodes of a new horror-thriller series that’s loosely based on the podcast series of the same name. The series follows an archivist who takes a job fixing damaged videotapes and is drawn into the investigation on them.

– 8 episodes of a new horror-thriller series that’s loosely based on the podcast series of the same name. The series follows an archivist who takes a job fixing damaged videotapes and is drawn into the investigation on them. Blippi Collection : Blippi: Adventures Blippi’s School Supply Scavenger Hunt

: Hadithi Za Kumekucha: Fatuma – African film.

– African film. Riverdance: The Animated Adventure (2021) N – Animated adventure movie about an Irish boy and Spanish girl journey into a mythical world.

The House (Season 1) N – A new stop-motion anthology dark comedy entry about three surreal stories in a home. Comes from Emma de Swaef and Marc Roels, Niki Lindroth von Bahr, and Paloma Baeza.

– A new stop-motion anthology dark comedy entry about three surreal stories in a home. Comes from Emma de Swaef and Marc Roels, Niki Lindroth von Bahr, and Paloma Baeza. This Is Not a Comedy (2022) N – Mexican comedy about a comedian finding new meaning in his lie after his friend asks him to be a sperm donor.

– Mexican comedy about a comedian finding new meaning in his lie after his friend asks him to be a sperm donor. Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein / These Black Black Eyes (Season 1) N – Hindi romance series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 15th

Arigato: Jaru Jaru Tower 2020 – Japanese comedy.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 16th

Phantom Thread (2017) – Drama set in 1950s London about a renowned dressmaker who has his world turned upside down after meeting a new young woman.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 17th

After We Fell (2021) – The romantic drama that takes pride in being bad? We see Tessa make her biggest decision yet and yes, a fourth movie is in development.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 18th

Dota: Dragon’s Blood (Season 2 / Book 2) N – New season of the video game adaptation of Valve’s MOBA.

– New season of the video game adaptation of Valve’s MOBA. Mighty Express: Train Trouble (2022) N – New spin-off of the kids train-based animated series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 19th

El Marginal / The Marginal (Season 4) N – The fourth season of the Argentinian crime thriller.

– The fourth season of the Argentinian crime thriller. Heavenly Bites: Mexico (2022) N – Cooking documentary.

– Cooking documentary. Juanpis González – The Series (Season 1) N

The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman (Limited Series) N – New crime documentary from the creators of The Imposter. About a man who was convicted in 2005 but still very much present to today.

– New crime documentary from the creators of The Imposter. About a man who was convicted in 2005 but still very much present to today. Too Hot To Handle (Season 3) N – New season of the reality series coming to Netflix weekly.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 20th

Midnight Asia: Eat. Dance. Dream. (Season 1) N – Travel documentary series.

– Travel documentary series. The Royal Treatment (2022) N – Romance movie starring Laura Marano and Mena Massoud about a prince falling in love with a salon owner.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 21st

Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman (2021) – Voltage Pictures presents this horror thriller on Aileen Wuornos early life.

Munich – The Edge of War (2022) N – Christian Schwochow directs this adaptation of the Robert Harris novel set in the autumn of 1938 with Europe on the brink of war.

– Christian Schwochow directs this adaptation of the Robert Harris novel set in the autumn of 1938 with Europe on the brink of war. My Father’s Violin (2022) N

Ozark (Season 4 – Part 1) N – The first half of the final season of Ozark, Netflix’s crime drama starring Jason Bateman.

Pokemon Master Journeys: The Series (Part 2) N – Next batch of episodes from the Pokemon Master Journeys season.

– Next batch of episodes from the Pokemon Master Journeys season. Summer Heat (Season 1) N – Portuguese drama – A group of young adults working at a paradisiac resort live an unforgettable summer as they discover love, true friendships and devastating secrets.

– Portuguese drama – A group of young adults working at a paradisiac resort live an unforgettable summer as they discover love, true friendships and devastating secrets. That Girl Lay Lay (Season 1) – Nickelodeon kids series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 24th

Three Songs for Benazir (2022) N – Documentary.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 25th

Ada Twist, Scientist (Season 2) N – New batch of episodes for the animated kids learning series created by Chris Nee.

– New batch of episodes for the animated kids learning series created by Chris Nee. Neymar: The Perfect Chaos (2022) N – Documentary on the Brazillian soccer player.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 27th

I Am Georgina / Soy Georgina (Season 1) N – Spanish reality series based on the life of Georgina Rodriguez.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 28th

All of Us Are Dead (Season 1) N – Korean zombie series.

– Korean zombie series. Angry Birds: Summer Madness (Season 1) N – New animated series based on the mobile game of the same name.

– New animated series based on the mobile game of the same name. Feria: The Darkest Light (Season 1) N – Fantasy series from Spain about two sisters seeing their world turned upside down when they discover a horrifying and otherworldly secret involving their parents.

– Fantasy series from Spain about two sisters seeing their world turned upside down when they discover a horrifying and otherworldly secret involving their parents. Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery (Limited Series) N – Documentary series.

– Documentary series. Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness (Season 1) N – Queer Eye host presents a new reality comedy series.

Home Team (2022) N – Kevin James plays a disgraced NFL coach who resorts to coaching his son’s football team.

– Kevin James plays a disgraced NFL coach who resorts to coaching his son’s football team. In From the Cold (Season 1) N – New crime thriller about a mom who has to choose between putting her family at risk and returning to her past as a bio-engineered Russian agent.

– New crime thriller about a mom who has to choose between putting her family at risk and returning to her past as a bio-engineered Russian agent. The Orbital Children (Season 1) N – Sci-fi anime series that will release in two parts with the first part arriving in late January. Set in the future where AI has advanced significantly and people can travel space freely.

The Woman In The House Across The Street From The Girl In The Window (Season 1) N – A parody of many thriller movies with female leads.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 31st

Can You Keep a Secret? (2019) – Alexandra Daddario and Tyler Hoechiln stars in this rom-com about two passengers on a seemingly doomed flight who strike up a relationship facing their certain death.

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix US in January 2022? Let us know in the comments down below.