First Look at What’s Coming to Netflix in July 2020

Welcome to a super early look at what’s coming to Netflix in the US throughout the month of July 2020. We’ll be taking you through all the new movies, documentaries and TV series set to release throughout the month.

You can also keep a track of all the Netflix Originals due out in July in our ongoing preview here. Also, make sure you haven’t missed any of the June 2020 Netflix releases.

Please note: this post is a super early glimpse as to what’s coming and does not reflect the full list. We’ll be updating every couple of days with newly announced titles and towards the middle to end of June, we’ll get an expanded list from Netflix themselves.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix in July 2020

July Dates TBD

Street Food: Latin America (Season 1) N – Docu-series exploring the cuisine of Latin America.

– Docu-series exploring the cuisine of Latin America. The Seven Deadly Sins (Season 4) N – Anime series is expected to arrive in July.

– Anime series is expected to arrive in July. Wizards: Tales of Arcadia (Season 1) N – The final entry in the Tales of Arcadia trilogy.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 1st

Abby Hatcher (Season 1) – Animated kids series (32 episodes) about a young girl and her fuzzy friend heading out on adventures.

– Animated kids series (32 episodes) about a young girl and her fuzzy friend heading out on adventures. #Anne Frank – Parallel Stories (2019) – Helen Mirren narrates various stories of women that survived the holocaust.

A Thousand Words (2012) – Eddie Murphy comedy.

– Eddie Murphy comedy. A Touch of Green (Season 1) – Taiwanese war drama series telling the story of pilots and their families in WW2.

– Taiwanese war drama series telling the story of pilots and their families in WW2. Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt (Season 2) N – More animated adventures with the clever monkey.

– More animated adventures with the clever monkey. Cleo & Cuquin (Season 1) – Kids animated series.

Killing Hasselhoff (2017) – Ken Jeoung and David himself star in this comedy about a nightclub owner resorting to desperate measures in order to pay off a loan shark.

– Ken Jeoung and David himself star in this comedy about a nightclub owner resorting to desperate measures in order to pay off a loan shark. Patriots Day (2016) – Mark Wahlberg stars as a Boston police officer who was active during the real-world events of the Boston Marathon Bomber.

Sucker Punch (2011) – A girl heads into an alternative reality as she plans her escape. Directed and written by Zack Snyder.

– A girl heads into an alternative reality as she plans her escape. Directed and written by Zack Snyder. Under the Riccione Sun (2020) N – Italian romantic teenage drama movie.

– Italian romantic teenage drama movie. Unsolved Mysteries (Season 15) N – A reboot of the classic series where it looks into several unsolved cases. Produced by the same team behind Stranger Things.

– A reboot of the classic series where it looks into several unsolved cases. Produced by the same team behind Stranger Things. Winchester (2018) – Helen Mirren stars in this biopic of the firearm heiress Sarah Winchester.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 3rd

Cable Girls (Season 5B) N – The final episodes of the Spanish period drama series about phone operators in Madrid.

– The final episodes of the Spanish period drama series about phone operators in Madrid. Desperados (2020) N – Comedy directed by LP starring Anna Camp.

– Comedy directed by LP starring Anna Camp. JU-ON: Origins (Season 1) N – The Grudge is rebooted into a serialized Japanese format.

– The Grudge is rebooted into a serialized Japanese format. The Baby-Sitters Club (Season 1) N – Reboot of the classic kids series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 4th

Hook (Season 1) – Weekly K-drama series starts on Netflix

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 5th

The Underclass (Season 1) – Weekly K-drama high school drama.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 7th

How Do You Know (2010) – Ensemble rom-com featuring Reese Witherspoon, Paul Rudd, Owen Wilson and Jack Nicholson.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 8th

Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado (2020) N – Documentary on a well-known Puerto Rican television personality.

Stateless (Limited Series) N – New Australian limited series starring Yvonne Strahovski about a detention center.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 9th

Japan Sinks: 2020 (Season 1) N – Originally timed for the Olympics, this anime series follows different families following earthquakes.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 10th

The Old Guard (2020) N – Netflix’s big action blockbuster for the summer from Charlize Theron.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 19th

The Last Dance (Limited Series) – EPSN docu-series on the Chicago Bulls during the 80s and 90s featuring Michael Jordan.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 24th

The Kissing Booth 2 (2020) N – The sequel to the wildly successful teen romantic comedy.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 31st

The Umbrella Academy (Season 2) N – The long-awaited second season of the superhero series, The Umbrella Academy.

