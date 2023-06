What’s Coming to Netflix in July 2023

It’s time for an early look ahead at what’s set to head to Netflix throughout July 2023. We’ll cover all the new movies, series, specials, and games coming up, whether they be Netflix Originals or licensed titles.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix US in July 2023

Coming to July 2023 TBD

The Dragon Prince (Season 5) Netflix Original – The next season of the animated family series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 1st

Bridesmaids (2011) – A huge ensemble cast of comedians come together for this Paul Feig movie.

– A huge ensemble cast of comedians come together for this Paul Feig movie. Monster Trucks (2016) – Lucas Till and Jane Levy star in this movie about trucks that are also monsters.

– Lucas Till and Jane Levy star in this movie about trucks that are also monsters. One Piece (Multiple Seasons) – More seasons of the hit anime series.

– More seasons of the hit anime series. Thank You for Your Service (2017) – Miles Teller stars in this war movie based on a book and real-life story. About a group of soldiers struggling to readjust after returning home from Iraq.

– Miles Teller stars in this war movie based on a book and real-life story. About a group of soldiers struggling to readjust after returning home from Iraq. The Huntsman: Winter’s War (2016) – Chris Hemsworth and Charlize Theron star in this action movie based on the book.

Warm Bodies (2013) – Horror comedy from director Jonathan Levine and starring Nicholas Hoult and Teresa Palmer.

– Horror comedy from director Jonathan Levine and starring Nicholas Hoult and Teresa Palmer. White House Down (2013) – Channing Tatum, Jamie Foxx and Maggie Gyllenhaal star in this action movie about the takeover of the White House.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 3rd

Little Angel (Volume 3) – Kids animated series.

– Kids animated series. Unknown: The Lost Pyramid (2023) Netflix Original – Part of a series of documentaries releasing throughout the month. In this documentary, Egyptian archeologists dig into history, discovering tombs and artifacts over 4,000 years old as they search for a buried pyramid.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 4th

Tom Segura: Sledgehammer (2023) Netflix Original – Stand-up comedy special.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 5th

Back to 15 (Season 2) Netflix Original – New season of the Brazillian comedy series.

– New season of the Brazillian comedy series. My Happy Marriage (Season 1) Netflix Original – Anime romance/sci-fi series.

– Anime romance/sci-fi series. Rebellion / Rebelión (2022) – Colombian musical drama about the singer/songwriter Joe Arroyo.

– Colombian musical drama about the singer/songwriter Joe Arroyo. The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch (Season 2) – Investigative reality docu-series.

– Investigative reality docu-series. Wham! (2023) Netflix Original – Documentary on the music band led by George Michael.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 6th

Deep Fake Love / Falso Amor (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original – Spanish reality competition dating series.

– Spanish reality competition dating series. Cash / Gold Brick (2023) Netflix Original – French drama.

The Lincoln Lawyer (Season 2 – Volume 1) Netflix Original – Next season of the courtroom series that will be split into two halves across 10 episodes.

– Next season of the courtroom series that will be split into two halves across 10 episodes. Wake Up, Carlo! (Season 1) Netflix Original – Animated series from Brazil.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 7th

Fatal Seduction (Season 1) Netflix Original – South African thriller series.

– South African thriller series. Hack My Home (Season 1) Netflix Original – Makeover reality series about a team of four designer dreaming up space-maximizing engineering ideas.

– Makeover reality series about a team of four designer dreaming up space-maximizing engineering ideas. Seasons (2023) Netflix Original – Filipino romantic drama about two best friends making a deal to look for love again.

– Filipino romantic drama about two best friends making a deal to look for love again. The Out-Laws (2023) Netflix Original – Action comedy about a bank manager who was just robbed and begins to suspect the robbers may be his in-laws. Stars Adam DeVine, Pierce Brosnan, Ellen Barkin, and Nina Dobrev.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 8th

The Tutor (2023) – A dream job tutoring a billionaire’s son becomes a terrifying nightmare for Ethan when his obsessed student stalks him and his girlfriend.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 9th

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead (Season 1) – Anime about a man surviving as a zombie apocalypse ravages his town.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 10th

StoryBots: Answer Time (Season 2) Netflix Original – Animated kids series.

– Animated kids series. Unknown: Killer Robots (2023) Netflix Original – Documentary that resembles Black Mirror looking into how artificial intelligence is being applied in military applications.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 11th

Nineteen to Twenty (Season 1) Netflix Original – South Korean reality series tracking 19-year-olds facing the prospect of now being in their 20s.

Vivarium (2019) – Horror sci-fi starring Imogen Poots and Jesse Eisenberg – about a couple who end up trapped in a new housing estate.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 12th

Record of Ragnarok (Season 2 – Part 2) Netflix Original – Anime action series.

– Anime action series. Oxenfree II: Lost Signals (Mobile Game – Android and iOS) – Long-awaited sequel from Night School Studio. Set five years after the first game’s events, you’ll be following Riley returning to her hometown to investigate more mysterious radio signals.

Quarterback (Season 1) Netflix Original – Go inside the huddle and into the homes of Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota in this candid docuseries following their 2022-23 NFL season.

– Go inside the huddle and into the homes of Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota in this candid docuseries following their 2022-23 NFL season. Sugar Rush: The Baking Point (Season 1) Netflix Original – Mexican spin-off to the competition baking reality series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 13th

Burn the House Down (Season 1) Netflix Original – Japanese live-action series based on a manga. About a woman who is looking to uncover secrets after her family was ruined by a fire.

– Japanese live-action series based on a manga. About a woman who is looking to uncover secrets after her family was ruined by a fire. Sonic Prime (Season 2) Netflix Original – New season of the animated series based on the SEGA character.

– New season of the animated series based on the SEGA character. Survival of the Thickest (Season 1) Netflix Original – Comedy series from A24 Television about Mavis Beaumont, who seizes the opportunity to start her life over. Stars Michelle Buteau, Tasha Smith and Tone Bell.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 14th

Bird Box Barcelona (2023) Netflix Original – Spanish-language spinoff to the hit Sandra Bullock movie that follows a new group hoping to survive after the arrival of a strange force.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 15th

Kohrra (Season 1) Netflix Original – Indian crime thriller series. About two cops who must unravel the troubling case as turbulence unfolds in their own lives.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 17th

Unknown: Cave of Bones (2023) Netflix Original – Scientists look for answers from quarter of a billion of years ago to find out life’s biggest questions.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 19th

The (Almost) Legends (2023) Netflix Original – Spanish comedy movie.

The Deepest Breath (2023) Netflix Original – Laura McGann is behind this A24-produced documentary about a champion freediver and expert safety diver. First premiered at the Sundance Film Festival.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 20th

Supa Team 4 (Season 1) Netflix Original – South African kids animated series.

Sweet Magnolias (Season 3) Netflix Original – New season of the feel-good adaptation series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 21st

They Cloned Tyrone (2023) Netflix Original – An series of events leads an unlikely trio down a rabbit hole into a sinister neighborhood conspiracy. Starring John Boyega, Teyonah Parris and Jamie Foxx.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 24th

Dew Drop Diaries (Season 1) Netflix Original – DreamWorks Animation series from creator Rick Suvalle.

– DreamWorks Animation series from creator Rick Suvalle. Unknown: Cosmic Time Machine (2023) Netflix Original – What has been found through the James Webb Telescope?

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 25th

Sintonia (Season 4) Netflix Original – Return of the teen Brazillian crime drama series.

The Queen’s Gambit Chess (Mobile Game – Android and iOS) – A game based on the hit Netflix limited series that will have you competing against Beth Harmon.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 26th

Baki Hanma (Season 2 – Part 1) Netflix Original – Martial arts anime series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 27th

Happiness for Beginners (2023) Netflix Original – Vicky Wright directs this romantic comedy movie starring Ellie Kemper and Luke Grimes.

– Vicky Wright directs this romantic comedy movie starring Ellie Kemper and Luke Grimes. Paradise (2023) Netflix Original – German sci-fi movie. After his wife is forced to give up 40 years of her life as payment for an insurance debt, a man desperately searches for a way to get them back.

– German sci-fi movie. After his wife is forced to give up 40 years of her life as payment for an insurance debt, a man desperately searches for a way to get them back. The Lady of Silence: The Mataviejitas Murders (2023) Netflix Original – Documentary about a series of murders that took place in Mexico City.

– Documentary about a series of murders that took place in Mexico City. The Witcher (Season 3 – Volume 2) Netflix Original – The final season of Henry Cavill’s The Witcher where he’ll be hanging up his wig. Based on the hit fantasy series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 28th

A Perfect Story (Limited Series) Netflix Original – Spanish romantic series about a girl who flees her own wedding.

– Spanish romantic series about a girl who flees her own wedding. Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie (2023) Netflix Original – Based on the incredibly popular kids animation series, this is the first feature film in the franchise. Follows teenager Marinette who becomes the Ladybug with magical powers.

The Tailor (Season 2) Netflix Original – The next set of episodes from the steamy Turkish drama series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 31st

Bastard!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy- (Season 2) Netflix Original – Latest season of the dark fantasy anime series.

