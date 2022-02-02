Welcome to an early first look at what’s coming to Netflix in March 2022. This roundup will constantly be updated over time to reflect newly announced movies and shows announced to release in March 2022 in the United States.

As always, not only will Netflix be adding content in March it’ll also be taking some away. You can check out all the removals planned for March 2022 in the US here.

Throughout February 2022, we’ll be getting regular title announcements for March. Towards the end of February, Netflix will release their PR list with March additions which we’ll then include into this list so keep this bookmarked.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix in March 2022

Note: titles marked with an N signifies a Netflix Original title. This list only applies to Netflix US – other regions will vary.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 1st

Battleship (2012) – Peter Berg directed sci-fi movie where a fleet of ships go up against an alien race. Stars Alexander Skarsgård, Rihanna, Liam Neeson, and Brooklyn Decker.

Contagion (2011) – A shockingly realistic movie that follows a group of doctors working against the clock to stop a pandemic.

– A shockingly realistic movie that follows a group of doctors working against the clock to stop a pandemic. Dreamer (2005) – Kurt Russell and Dakota Fanning star in this family drama about a trainer who rehabilitates a horse called Sonador who has a broken leg.

– Kurt Russell and Dakota Fanning star in this family drama about a trainer who rehabilitates a horse called Sonador who has a broken leg. Just Like Heaven (2005) – Reese Witherspoon and Mark Ruffalo star in this fantasy comedy from Dreamworks. Tells the story of a landscape architect falling for a woman who used to reside in his building.

– Reese Witherspoon and Mark Ruffalo star in this fantasy comedy from Dreamworks. Tells the story of a landscape architect falling for a woman who used to reside in his building. Siberia (2018) – Keanu Reeves crime thriller about a diamond trader’s partner going missing and journeys out to the remote parts of Siberia to find him.

Shrek 2 (2004) – Shrek and Fiona head to Far Far Away in this beloved sequel to the Dreamworks meme that is Shrek.

– Shrek and Fiona head to Far Far Away in this beloved sequel to the Dreamworks meme that is Shrek. Sorry to Bother You (2018) – Directed and written by Boots Riley, this fantasy comedy is set in an alternative present-day of Oakland follows a telemarketer who discovers the key to success which leads to its own problems.

– Directed and written by Boots Riley, this fantasy comedy is set in an alternative present-day of Oakland follows a telemarketer who discovers the key to success which leads to its own problems. Texas Chainsaw 3D (2013) – Joining the Netflix Original 2022 movie release on March 1st will be the 2013 Texas Chainsaw entry.

Where the Wild Things Are (2009) – Family adventure movie directed by Spike Jonze. About a young boy running away from home to an island filled with mythical creatures.

– Family adventure movie directed by Spike Jonze. About a young boy running away from home to an island filled with mythical creatures. Worst Roommate Ever (Season 1) N – Docu-series from Blumhouse Television.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 2nd

Against the Ice (2022) N – Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Joe Cole star in this thriller set at the turn of the last century where a Danish expedition sets out to disprove the United States claim on Greeland.

Savage Rhythm (Season 1) N – Spanish-language teen dance drama series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 3rd

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe (Season 2) N – The kids series set in the Mattel He-Man universe returns for a second outing.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 4th

Pieces of Her (Season 1) N – A random act of violence sets off an unexpected chain of events for 30-year-old Andy Oliver and her mother Laura. Thriller series starring Toni Collette and David Wenham.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 9th

Queer Eye: Germany (Season 1) N – A new spin-off series to Netflix’s Queer Eye.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 11th

The Adam Project (2022) N – A new sci-fi movie from Shawn Levy and starring Ryan Reynolds and Mark Ruffalo.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 15th

Adam by Eve: A Live in Animation (2022) N – Hybrid musical special.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 18th

Alessandro Cattelan: One Simple Question (Season 1) N – Italian reality series.

– Italian reality series. Backpackers (2022) N – Spanish-language romantic comedy.

Black Crab (2022) N – Swedish action movie starring Noomi Rapace.

– Swedish action movie starring Noomi Rapace. Human Resources (Season 1) N – A spin-off to Big Mouth where we get to dive deeper into the world of the hormone monsters.

Standing Up (Season 1) N – French comedy about four friends hoping to make it big in Paris.

– French comedy about four friends hoping to make it big in Paris. Top Boy (Season 2 or Season 4) N – The second Netflix Original season of the British produced set in the gritty streets of London.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 24th

Love Like the Falling Petals (2022) N – Japanese drama movie.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 25th

Bridgerton (Season 2) N – The long-anticipated second season of Netflix’s biggest show to date from Shondaland.

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix in March 2022? Let us know in the comments.