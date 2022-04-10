What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: April 11th to 17th, 2022

Welcome along to another weekly preview of what’s coming up next on Netflix. We’ve got the list of every currently scheduled new movie and TV show set to arrive between April 11th and April 17th, 2022.

There’s still lots to look forward to for the rest of the month. We’ve had a few changes in recent days including Along for the Ride being delayed.

We’ve also started chronicling all the new movies and shows lined up for May 2022 as well.

On the removals from this week, we’ll see the entire collection of Surviving R. Kelly docs leave Netflix on Wednesday so if you haven’t got round to it yet, binge now.

Also, don’t forget that Netflix is continuing to release daily episodes of its new interactive quiz called Trivia Quest.

Best New Releases on Netflix This Week

Anatomy of a Scandal (Limited Series)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

Netflix’s big new series for the week is the British-produced Anatomy of a Scandal which comes from the creators of Big Little Lies and The Practice.

Here’s what you can expect from the new political thriller:

“Sophie’s privileged life as the wife of powerful politician James unravels when scandalous secrets surface — and he stands accused of a shocking crime.”

Reviews are out for the series and it’s mixed so far. IndieWire were perhaps the most lukewarm on the series saying that it “fails to engage” despite a great cast.

Our Great National Parks (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix: Wednesday

Netflix has been putting out plenty of nature documentary series in recent years but perhaps one of our most anticipated is the new five-part series that journeys around the world looking at the biggest national parks.

Barack Obama narrates the series.

Van Helsing (Season 5)

Coming to Netflix: Saturday

One of the last remaining Syfy series to come to Netflix US will premiere its fifth and final season this Saturday. It comes a year after it began airing and we get to see the conclusion of Vanessa Helsing’s story.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Coming to Netflix on April 12th

Hard Cell (Season 1) N

Jump Like a Witch (Season 1)

Married at First Sight (Season 10)

The Creature Cases (Season 1) N

Coming to Netflix on April 13th

Almost Happy (Season 2) N

Green Mother’s Club (Season 1 – Episode 3) N

Our Great National Parks (Season 1) N

Smother-in-Law (Season 1) N

The Taming of The Shrew (2022) N

Today We Fix the World (2022) N

Coming to Netflix on April 14th

Green Mother’s Club (Season 1 – Episode 4) N

Ultraman (Season 2) N

Coming to Netflix on April 15th

Anatomy of a Scandal (Limited Series) N

Choose or Die (2022) N

Falling into your Smile (Season 1)

Heirs to the Land (Season 1) N

Lego: City (Multiple Seasons)

Mai: A Mother’s Rage (Season 1) N

One Piece Film Z (2012)

Strawberry Shortcake Berry in the Big City (Season 1)

Tomorrow (Season 1 – Episode 5) N

Coming to Netflix on April 16th

LEGO Friends: Girls on a Mission (Season 1-4)

Love (Featuring Marriage and Divorce (Season 3 – Episode 12) N

Ouija: Origin of Evil (2016)

Our Blues (Season 1 – Episode 3) N

The Man of God (2022) N

Tomorrow (Season 1 – Episode 6) N

Van Helsing (Season 5)

Coming to Netflix on April 17th

Our Blues (Season 1 – Episode 4) N

What are you watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments down below.