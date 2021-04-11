What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: April 12th to 18th, 2021

It’s time to once again look at the next 7 days on Netflix in the United States. A varied week awaits with plenty of licensed movies to be excited for as well as a handful of new Netflix Originals too. Let’s dig into what’s coming to Netflix between April 12th and April 18th, 2021.

We just updated our April 2021 release schedule and will continue doing so throughout the month. We’ve also put together a first look at what’s due to head your way in May 2021 too.

Big removals this week include the second part of the series from A&E Surviving R. Kelly meaning it’s your last few days to watch every episode on Netflix in full (part 1 is not leaving). A Champion Heart, Yo-Kai Watch, Marvel’s Thor: Tales of Asgard, the Leapfrog collection, and Eddie Murphy: Delirious are also titles that are set to expire over the next 7 days.

Let’s now take a look into three new titles that should be on everyone’s list this week:

The Baker and the Beauty (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix: Tuesday, April 13th

Netflix rarely if ever gets network shows nowadays but The Baker and the Beauty will be bucking that trend with the first and likely only season for the show dropping.

Based on the Israeli show of the same name, the romantic series follows a family-run bakery staffer who falls in love with one of their customers.

Crimson Peak (2015)

Coming to Netflix: Friday, April 16th

Although the SVOD debut of Anthony Mackie’s Synchronic is by far the best-licensed title coming to Netflix this week, we’ve already covered that so we’re gonna highlight Crimson Peak instead.

This movie starring Tom Hiddleston, Jessica Chastain and Mia Wasikowska comes from visionary Guillermo del Toro.

Here’s what to expect:

“After an American heiress marries a penniless British aristocrat and moves into his mansion, the sinister house begins to reveal its bloody secrets.”

Arlo the Alligator Boy

Coming to Netflix: Friday, April 16th

On the Netflix Original side of things, we suspect most attention this week will go to Jamie Foxx’s new sitcom although we’re super excited for Arlo the Alligator Boy, a new animated musical that’s one of Netflix’s biggest animated features for the year.

Set to spawn a franchise with an accompanying series in due course, the feature follows a young croc who is off on an adventure to find his father in the big city.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Coming to Netflix on April 12th

Motu Patlu Animation Collection: Kung Fu Kings Motu Patlu in the City of Gold Motu Patlu the Superheroes – Super Villains from Mars Motu Patlu Kun Fu Kings 4 The Challenge of Kung Fu Brothers Motu Patlu in Hong Kong: Kung Fu Kings 3

New Gods Nezha Reborn (2021) N

Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn (Seasons 1-4)

Shiva vs Autobots (2018)

Shiva: Journey to Plunotaria (2020)

Coming to Netflix on April 13th

Mighty Express (Season 3) N

My Love: Six Stories of True Love (Limited Series) N

The Baker and the Beauty (Season 1)

Uppena (2021)

Coming to Netflix on April 14th

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me (Season 1) N

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me – The Afterparty (2021) N

Law School (Season 1) N

Ricky Zoom (Season 1)

The Circle (Season 2 – Episodes 1-4) N

The Soul (2021) N

Why Did You Kill Me? (2021) N

Coming to Netflix on April 15th

Dark City Beneath the Beat (2020)

The Master (2012)

Ride or Die (2021) N

Coming to Netflix on April 16th

Ajeeb Daastaans (2021) N

Arlo the Alligator Boy (2021) N

Barbie & Chelsea The Lost Birthday (2021)

Crimson Peak (2015)

Doctor Bello (2013)

Fast and Furious Spy Racers (Season 4) N

Into the Beat (2020) N

Rush (2013)

Synchronic (2019)

The Zookeeper’s Wife (2017)

Coming to Netflix on April 18th

Luis Miguel: The Series (Season 2) N

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments.