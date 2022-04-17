What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: April 18th to 24th, 2022

Welcome along to your preview of what’s coming to Netflix in the penultimate week of April 2022. It’s a Netflix Original heavy week with notable returns and debuts on the series front and a brand new talk show too.

For those looking for the romantic teen drama Along for the Ride, you’ll be disappointed to hear it’s been pushed back to early May 2022.

Best New Movies and Shows Coming Next Week on Netflix

Russian Doll (Season 2)

Believe it or not, season 1 of Russian Doll touched down on Netflix all the way back in February 2019 (that’s over three years ago) and now it’s back with a second season.

There was understandably trepidation about the second season failing to live up to the heights of the beloved first but early reviews suggest the show continues to surprise and delight.

Here’s the official synopsis for the new season:

“Set four years after Nadia (Natasha Lyonne) and Alan (Charlie Barnett) escaped mortality’s time loop together, season two of Russian Doll will continue to explore existential thematics through an often humorous and sci-fi lens.”

Netflix is going to be heavily pushing the second season for this year’s Emmys too.

Heartstopper (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

If you love Sex Education, you’ll definitely want to be adding Heartstopper to your watch list this week. Based on the graphic novels by Alice Oseman, the LGBTQ-centered story is about “life, love and everything in between.”

Early reviews came out on Friday for this one and suggest it could be Netflix’s next big YA hit (there are quite a few of them now) but RadioTimes suggests the show skews a lot younger than the likes of Sex Education.

You’ll be able to check out all eight episodes at the end of the week.

Oprah + Viola: A Netflix Special Event

Coming to Netflix: Friday

Netflix has frankly had a rancid time when it comes to talk shows. None have really gotten off the ground so rather than giving up, they’re going big. In fact, they’re taking a formula that already worked on CBS last year with the Meghan Markle interview and basically replicating it with a new guest.

In this extended interview, we’ll see Oprah sit down with actress and producer Viola Davis.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix Next Week

Note: This list is primarily for Netflix US – those marked with N’s means Netflix Original which in most cases are global releases.

For a full list of what’s still to come to Netflix head to our April 2022 guide for Netflix US.

Coming to Netflix on April 18th

Cry Babies Magic Tears (Multiple Seasons)

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 19th

Battle Kitty (Season 1) N

Kuthirai Vaal (2021)

Pacific Rim: The Black (Season 2) N

White Hot: The Rise and Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch (2022) N

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 20th

Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes (Limited Series) N

Russian Doll (Season 2) N

The Marked Heart (Season 1) N

The Turning Point (2022) N

Yakamoz S-245 / An Undersea Story (Season 1) N

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 21st

All About Gila (2022) N

He’s Expecting (Season 1) N

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 22nd

Heartstopper (Season 1) N

Hold Tight (Season 1) N

Oprah + Viola: A Netflix Special Event (2022) N

Selling Sunset (Season 5) N

What will you be checking out on Netflix next week? Let us know in the comments down below.