What’s Coming to Netflix This Week (April 19th – April 26th)

Welcome to your weekly look at what’s coming up on Netflix over the next 7 days in the United States. It’s an incredibly strong week that has something great to watch every single day. Here are some highlights plus the full current list of what’s coming to Netflix between April 19th and April 26th.

Let’s quickly cover what we’re most looking forward to over the next 7 days on Netflix:

After Life (Season 2)

Releasing on Netflix: Friday, April 24th

The heart-pulling comedy series from the genius Ricky Gervais returns on Friday. Although it looks like his character turned a corner at the end of season 1, there’s plenty he must still contend with.

Django Unchained (2012)

Netflix Release Date: Saturday, April 25th

Between Django Unchained and Extraction this week you’re not in short supply of great action movies but our preference will have to default to the Tarantino epic.

Jamie Foxx (who is also currently working on a Netflix comedy series) stars as Django who teams up with a bounty hunter called Dr. King Schultz (played by Christoph Waltz) and together they set out to rescue his wife.

The Last Kingdom (Season 4)

Netflix Release Date: Sunday, April 26th

Tucked away for release on Sunday is perhaps one of the biggest gems on Netflix that doesn’t get the attention it deserves. The Last Kingdom is the epic historical drama that continues to ramp up and outdo itself every season.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week (April 19th – 26th)

You can also expect the regular weekly updates of the following K-dramas throughout the week:

ARASHI’s Diary

Hi Bye, Mama!

Hospital Playlist

The King: Eternal Monarch

Rugal

Please note: release dates are subject to change.

Coming to Netflix on April 20th

Cooked with Cannabis (Season 1) N – New cooking series that includes weed as the ingredient.

– New cooking series that includes weed as the ingredient. The Midnight Gospel (Season 1) N – New animated (and trippy) series from the creator of Adventure Time for adults

– New animated (and trippy) series from the creator of Adventure Time for adults The Vatican Tapes (2015) – Michael Peña features in this horror about a priest battling an ancient satanic force.

Coming to Netflix on April 21st

Bleach: The Assault / Bleach: The Bount – Two specials from the anime universe of Bleach.

– Two specials from the anime universe of Bleach. Middleditch & Schwartz – Multiple stand-up specials

– Multiple stand-up specials Nicky Jam: El Ganador (Season 1) N – Latin American series about a reggae artist struggling to overcome drug addiction.

Coming to Netflix on April 22nd

Absurd Planet (Season 1) N – Docuseries for kids about wild animals.

– Docuseries for kids about wild animals. Circus of Books (2020) N – Documentary on a gay porn store that’s been produced by Ryan Murphy.

– Documentary on a gay porn store that’s been produced by Ryan Murphy. The Plagues of Breslau (2020) N – Polish film about a detective who happens upon a killer using old 18th-century forms of torture.

– Polish film about a detective who happens upon a killer using old 18th-century forms of torture. The Silence of the Marsh (2020) N – Spanish film about a crime novelist who becomes caught between fiction and reality.

– Spanish film about a crime novelist who becomes caught between fiction and reality. The Willoughbys (2020) N – Netflix’s first big animated picture of the year featuring the voices of Ricky Gervais, Maya Rudolph, Terry Crews, Will Forte and Martin Short.

– Netflix’s first big animated picture of the year featuring the voices of Ricky Gervais, Maya Rudolph, Terry Crews, Will Forte and Martin Short. Win the Wilderness (Season 1) N – Reality series where British couples compete to impress other owns of remote properties.

Coming to Netflix on April 23rd

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 (Season 1) N – Anime series based on the classic anime franchise.

The House of Flowers (Season 3) N – The final season of the Spanish series.

Coming to Netflix on April 24th

After Life (Season 2) N – Ricky Gervais’s comedy returns for another down-to-earth season where he’s promised the dog won’t die.

– Ricky Gervais’s comedy returns for another down-to-earth season where he’s promised the dog won’t die. Extraction (2020) N – New action movie featuring Chris Hemsworth.

Hello Ninja (Season 2) N – Animated kids series

– Animated kids series Love 1010 (Season 1) N – Turkish comedy series

Coming to Netflix on April 25th

The Artist (2011) – Romantic comedy about a man who develops a relationship during the Hollywood silent movie era.

– Romantic comedy about a man who develops a relationship during the Hollywood silent movie era. Django Unchained (2012) – Tarantino Western epic featuring Jamie Foxx

Coming to Netflix on April 26th

Bleach (New Season) – New series of the popular anime series – we believe it may be season 4, The Bount, but have yet to have that confirmed.

– New series of the popular anime series – we believe it may be season 4, The Bount, but have yet to have that confirmed. The Last Kingdom (Season 4) N – Netflix’s Vikings meets Game of Thrones drama

There’s even more to come for the final days of April 2020 that you can find a full list for here plus we’ve started cataloging all the May 2020 releases here.