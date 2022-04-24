What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: April 25th to May 1st, 2022

Welcome to your preview of the week ahead on Netflix where we’ll be covering all the new movies and shows to hit the service between April 25th through the first of May. Lots of new releases await including plenty of new movies as we cross into a new month.

As you may also know, when the first of the month comes around we also see a lot of movies depart the service. You can see a full list of removals here but a few we’d spin up before they leave on Sunday includes the Shrek movies, both Transformers movies, The Shawshank Redemption, and The Town. Fans of Dawson’s Creek will want to speed up their binge-watches as all six seasons also depart on the first.

Best New Movies and Shows on Netflix This Week

Ozark (Season 4 – Part 2)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

Scooping 32 Primetime Emmys so far, Ozark has become one of Netflix’s most decorated shows and most beloved. It’ll be coming to a dramatic end after 37 episodes come the end of the week closing a chapter for Netflix in the crime thriller space.

Alongside the final season on Netflix, we’ll also be getting a retrospective documentary added on the same day.

Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix: Thursday

Stan Sakai’s Usagi Yojimbo comes to the big screen on Thursday with the release of a new animated series by Gaumont Animation, Dark Horse Entertainment, and other collaborators.

Here’s what you can expect from the new series:

“The series takes place in the far future, set in a world that mixes modern high-tech images with classic Japanese references. It follows the teenage Rabbit Samurai Yuichi, descendent of the great warrior Miyamoto Usagi, on his epic quest to become a true samurai. He leads a ragtag team of misfit heroes.”

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Please note: this list is primarily for Netflix in the United States. Other regions’ lineups will vary dramatically, particularly on May 1st.

Coming to Netflix on April 25th

Big Eyes (2014)

Coming to Netflix on April 26th

David Spade: Nothing Personal (2022) N

Coming to Netflix on April 27th

365 Days: This Day (2022) N

Bullsh*t The Game Show (Season 1) N

Komi Can’t Communicate (Season 2) N

Kongsi Raya (2022)

Silverton Siege (2022) N

The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes (2022) N

Coming to Netflix on April 28th

Bubble (2022) N

Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles (Season 1) N

The Seven Lives of Lea (Season 1) N

Coming to Netflix on April 29th

A Farewell to Ozark (2022) N

Grace and Frankie (Season 7) N

Honeymoon with My Mother (2022) N

Ozark (Season 4 – Part 2) N

Rumspringa (2022) N

YOUTH v GOV (2020)

Coming to Netflix on May 1st

3 Ninjas: Kick Back (1994)

40-Love (2021)

42 (2013)

A Man Wanted

A River Runs Through It (1992)

Are You the One? (Season 6)

Arpo (Season 1)

Blippi Wonders (Season 1)

Corpse Bride (2005)

Crazy, Stupid, Love. (2011)

Den of Thieves (2018)

Dirty Harry (1971)

Empire State (2013)

Forrest Gump (1994)

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle (2004)

Hello, My Name Is Doris (2015)

Jackass: The Movie

Jackass 2.5

Jackass 3.5

John Q (2002)

Kedibone (2020)

Menace II Society (1993)

Once Upon a Time in America (1984)

Rambo (2008)

Rambo: Last Blood (2019)

Road to Perdition (2002)

Seven Years in Tibet (1997)

Soul Surfer (2011)

Summerland (2020)

The Gentlemen (2019)

The Lake House (2006)

Transformers: Cyberverse (Season 3)

U.S. Marshals (1998)

When Harry Met Sally (1989)

War of the Worlds (2005)

You’ve Got Mail (1998)

What will you be checking out on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments down below.