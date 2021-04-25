What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: April 26th to May 2nd, 2021

Welcome to a bumper weekly preview as we will soon be crossing into yet another month and given that, we’ll see a bunch of new and old licensed content coming to Netflix. We’ve also got two huge Netflix Original movies with one expected to be the best-animated movie added to Netflix ever.

As we cross into a new month, you really should fill yourself in on the massive lineup Netflix has for May including some excellent movies, lots of licensed goodies, and more.

You can keep up-to-date on all the new releases on Netflix via our what’s new on Netflix hub with daily recaps and more.

Now let’s take a look at three highlights for this week.

Things Heard and Seen (2021)

Coming to Netflix: Thursday, April 29th

James Norton, Amanda Seyfried, and Natalia Dyer headline this horror mystery that follows an artist relocating but something begins troubling her in her new house.

Shari Springer Berman and Robert Pulcini directs and is based on the novel by Elizabeth Brundage.

The Mitchells vs The Mitchells

Coming to Netflix: Friday, April 30th

The animated feature we referred to above is the Sony Animation pickup The Mitchells vs The Mitchells formally known as Connected.

The comedy follows a family road trip that is disrupted after a robot attack on Planet Earth.

Early reviews suggest this could be Netflix’s biggest animation debut to date with solid reviews from around the web.

Back to the Future Trilogy

Coming to Netflix: Saturday, May 1st

Yes, we know Back to the Future has been on Netflix a million times before but it’s always a delight for it to return particularly when all three movies come to Netflix together.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week (April 26th to May 2nd)

Coming to Netflix on April 26th

One (2021)

Slay

Coming to Netflix on April 27th

August: Osage County (2013)

Battle of Los Angeles (2011)

Fatma (Season 1) N

Go! Go! Cory Carson (Season 4) N

Coming to Netflix on April 28th

Get The Grift (2021) N

Headspace Guide to Sleep (Season 1) N

Sexify (Season 1) N

Coming to Netflix on April 29th

Things Heard and Seen (2021) N

Yasuke (Season 1) N

Coming to Netflix on April 30th

Coming from Insanity (2019)

Pet Stars (Season 1) N

The Disciple (2020) N

The Innocent (Limited Series) N

The Mitchells vs. The Machines (2021) N

The Unremarkable Juanquini (Season 2) N

Coming to Netflix on May 1st

Aliens Stole My Body (2020)

Angelina Ballerina (Seasons 5-6)

Back to the Future Trilogy

Barney and Friends (Seasons 13-14)

Best of the Best (1989)

Dead Again in Tombstone (2017)

Due Date (2010)

Fun with Dick and Jane (2005)

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra (2009)

Green Zone (2010)

Hachi: A Dog’s Tale (2009)

J.T. LeRoy (2019)

Mystic River (2003)

Love Happens (2009)

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (2012)

Never Back Down (2008)

Notting Hill (1999)

Open Season (2006)

Resident Evil: Afterlife (2010)

Resident Evil: Extinction (2007)

Scarface (1983)

Sitting in Limbo (2020)

S.M.A.R.T Chase (2017)

Stargate (1994)

State of Play (2009)

The Darkest Hour (2011)

The Land Before Time (1988)

The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure (1994)

The Lovely Bones (2009)

The Pelican Brief (1993)

The Sweetest Thing (2002)

The Whole Nine Yards (2000)

The Whole Truth (2016)

The Yeti Adventures (2017)

Under Siege (1992)

Waist Deep (2006)

Your Highness (2011)

Zack and Miri Make a Porno (2008)

Zombieland (2009)

Coming to Netflix on May 2nd

Hangar 1: The UFO Files (Season 2)

Hoarders (Season 11)

What are you looking forward to catching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments down below.