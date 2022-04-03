What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: April 4th to 10th, 2022

We’re headed into the second week of April and once again, it’s going to be a busy week for new releases on Netflix in the United States. David Benioff’s and D.B. Weiss’s first major project for Netflix arrives and we’ve got plenty of new shows and movies to watch through too. Here’s everything coming up between April 4th and April 10th, 2022.

If you want to see what’s still to come throughout April 2022, we’ve just updated our preview with a few of the newly announced movies and shows.

Our Top Picks of What’s Coming to Netflix Next Week

Better Call Saul (Season 5)

Coming to Netflix: Monday

We’ve been waiting forever but we’ll finally get to watch the penultimate season of Better Call Saul on Monday two years after airing on AMC.

Season 5 was undoubtedly the show’s best season yet with Jimmy McGill’s continued transformation into the Saul Goodman we came to know and love in Breaking Bad.

Of course, those outside the US will begin receiving weekly episodes of Better Call Saul starting in late April. If you’re in the US, you’ll need to wait until next year for the sixth and final season.

Metal Lords

Coming to Netflix: Friday

D.B. Weiss and David Benioff notably signed a huge deal with Netflix to write, produce and direct new shows and movies. While their first major project is currently being filmed called The Three Body Problem, Metal Lords is their first movie from the duo with D.B. Weiss writing the script and Benioff producing.

The movie looks set to become Netflix’s equivalent of School of Rock being about two friends forming a heavy metal band and competing at the coveted Battle of the Bands.

Jaeden Martell, Brett Gelman, Joe Manganiello, Sufe Bradshaw, and Isis Hainsworth star.

Nightcrawler (2014)

Coming to Netflix: Sunday

A number of licensed movies are being added this week but our favorite among the bunch is Nightcrawler starring Jake Gyllenhaal.

Here’s what you can expect if you’ve not seen Nightcrawler yet:

“A young hustler finds success trolling the streets of Los Angeles to film disasters and death. But the darkness he captures starts to take hold of him.”

It’s not the movie’s first time on Netflix. It last streamed between 2020 and 2021 but if you haven’t caught it yet, this is your opportunity to watch.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Note: this list only applies to Netflix US – other regions lineups will vary.

Coming to Netflix on April 4th

Better Call Saul (Season 5)

Coming to Netflix on April 5th

Black Dog: Being A Teacher (Season 1)

Ronny Chieng: Speakeasy (2022) N

Coming to Netflix on April 6th

Dasvi (2022)

Etharkkum Thunindhavan (2022)

Furioza (2022) N

Green Mothers Club (Season 1) N

Jimmy Saville: A British Horror Story (Season 1) N

Michela Giraud: The Truth, I Swear! (2022) N

Pálpito (Season 1) N

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On (Season 1) N

Coming to Netflix on April 7th

Deck the Halls (2006)

Queen of the South (Season 5)

Return to Space (Season 1) N

Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star (Season 1) N

Coming to Netflix on April 8th

Barbie It Takes Two (Season 1)

Dancing on Glass (2022) N

Dirty Lines (Season 1) N

Elite (Season 5) N

Green Eggs & Ham (Season 2) N

Metal Lords (2022) N

Tiger & Bunny (Season 2) N

Yaksha: Ruthless Operations (2022) N

Coming to Netflix on April 9th

My Liberation Notes (Season 1) N

Our Blues (Season 1) N

Coming to Netflix on April 10th

Nightcrawler (2014)

The Call (2013)

What will you be watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments down below.