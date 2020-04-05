What’s Coming to Netflix This Week (April 6th – April 12th)

Another week means another batch of new releases on the way to Netflix. There’s plenty to look forward to although it’s worth mentioning there’s no real tentpole series or movie this week. Here’s the rundown on what’s coming to Netflix between April 6th and April 12th, 2020.

Every other day, we get word of new releases on Netflix coming up and we’re constantly updating our April 2020 preview which you can find here. Keep it bookmarked for the latest.

Now let’s move onto the highlights of the week:

Code 8 (2019)

Releases on Netflix: Saturday, April 11th

This feature-length movie stemmed from an online YouTube short film uploaded to the platform back in 2016.

The sci-fi flick looks at what happens when a super-powered construction worker falls into a gang to help his mother and is being hunted by elite robots.

The short film is well worth watching before diving into the hour and a half flick next weekend.

New WWE Shows

Two new WWE shows are making their way onto Netflix this week. They’re not wrestling shows, per se, rather featuring some big WWE stars.

The Big Show Show arrives on Monday and is a sitcom about Big Show and his daughters coming to live with him and his life is flipped upside down.

On Friday, Netflix will release the first feature film from the WWE contract with The Main Event. It’s about an 11-year-old who discovers powers after taking receipt of a magical mask.

Brews Brothers (Season 1)

Releases on Netflix: Friday, April 10th

The other big title to come from Netflix this week is Brews Brothers.

It’s about two brothers operating Rodman’s bar and brewery who don’t necessarily agree on anything.

If you loved The League from FX, this will be up your alley as the co-creator is on board.

If you’re looking at next week’s additions not too impressed, don’t worry, it’s just because of how the weeks have been laid out in April. There are more movies on the way in the following week with most of the big Netflix Originals stacked for the end of the month.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Coming to Netflix on April 6th

Bleach (New Season)

Mine 9 (2019)

The Big Show Show (Season 1) N

The Florida Project (2017)

Coming to Netflix on April 7th

Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020 (Part 3) N

The Ghost Who Walks (2019)

Coming to Netflix on April 9th

Hi Score Girl (Season 2) N

The Circle France (Season 1) N

Coming to Netflix on April 10th

Brews Brothers (Season 1) N

LA Originals (2020) N

Love Wedding Repeat (2020) N

School Life (2019) N

The Main Event (2020) N

The Trial (Season 1) N

Tigertail (2020) N

Time to Hunt (2020) N

Coming to Netflix on April 11th

Code 8 (2019)

What are you looking forward to seeing on Netflix this week? Let us know down in the comments.