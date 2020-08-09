What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: August 10th to 16th, 2020

An absolutely incredible week of new releases awaits for Netflix in the United States with a great selection of new movies in particular. Here’s what’s lined up for release between August 10th and August 16th, 2020.

Now let’s take a look at three must-watch titles coming this week.

Mr. Peabody & Sherman (2014)

Netflix Release Date: Tuesday, August 11th

Animated movies have been cycling back onto Netflix in the US with Mr. Peabody & Sherman being the next from Universal.

The movie also spawned a Netflix animated series too which is still available but the movie that kickstarted it arrives early in the week and will no doubt do well in the top 10 movie charts.

The Legend of Korra (4 Seasons)

Netflix Release Date: Friday, August 14th

One of the biggest TV series to come to Netflix over the summer thus far has been Nickelodeon’s Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Now it’s the turn of the follow-up series to hit Netflix on Friday with all four seasons (or books as they’re also known) due out at the end of the week.

Project Power

Netflix Release Date: Friday, August 14th

The Netflix Original tentpole of the week is a highly anticipated superhero movie featuring the talents of Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

In the movie, we head to New Orleans where a powerful new drug has entered the market that gives superpowers to each user.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Note: release dates are subject to change. New titles are continuously being announced which you can keep up-to-date on our August 2020 preview.

Coming to Netflix on August 10th

GAME ON: A Comedy Crossover Event (Season 1) N

Julie and the Phantoms (Season 1) N

Nightcrawler (2014)

The Lost Husband (2020)

Coming to Netflix on August 11th

Mr. Peabody & Sherman (2014)

Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids (2020) N

Coming to Netflix on August 12th

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020) N

Scary Movie 5 (2013)

(Un)Well (Season 1) N

Coming to Netflix on August 13th

Safety Not Guaranteed (2012)

An Easy Girl / Une fille facile (2020) N

Coming to Netflix on August 14th

3% (Season 4) N

Beyond the Boundary: ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Australia 2020 (2020)

Fearless (2020) N

Glow Up (Season 2) N

Nigerian Prince (2018)

Octonauts & the Caves of Sac Actun (2020) N

Project Power (2020) N

Teenage Bounty Hunters (Season 1) N

The Great Heist / El robo del siglo (Season 1) N

The Legend of Korra (Seasons 1-4)

Coming to Netflix on August 15th

Ojo’s in d’ House (Season 1)

Rita (Season 5) N

Stranger (Season 2) N

Takki (Limited Series)

The Game (Seasons 1-3)

Coming to Netflix on August 16th

Johnny English (2003)

Les Misérables (2012)

Seventh Son (2014)

