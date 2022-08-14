What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: August 15th to 21st, 2022

It’s that time again; here’s your preview of the upcoming week on Netflix with all the currently announced new movies and shows coming up over the next 7 days. Netflix has a big selection of its own new Originals, plus we’ve also got a few licensed titles to look forward to as well.

What to Watch on Netflix This Week

Before we get into our full list of what’s coming up, here are three top picks for the coming week.

Tekken: Bloodline (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix: Thursday

Netflix has undoubtedly has had a troubled past when converting either anime or video games into live-action but when converting video games into animation, they’ve dominated the space. Whether it’s Castlevania or Arcane, Netflix is the home of animated adaptations.

Hoping to continue this trend is releasing a brand new series based on the fighting game franchise, Tekken.

Here’s what you can expect:

“Jin Kazama learned the family self-defense arts, Kazama-Style Traditional Martial Arts, from his mother at an early age. Even so, he was powerless when a monstrous evil suddenly appeared, destroying everything dear to him, changing his life forever. Angry at himself for being unable to stop it, Jin vowed revenge and sought absolute power to exact it. His quest will lead to the ultimate battle on a global stage — The King of Iron Fist Tournament.”

Echoes (Limited Series)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

While most of the attention for Netflix Originals will be on the third 365 Days movie, we’re far more excited for Echoes.

Here’s what you can expect from the limited series that drops at the end of the week:

“A mystery thriller about two identical twins, Leni and Gina, who share a dangerous secret. Since they were children, Leni and Gina have secretly swapped lives, culminating in a double life as adults: they share two homes, two husbands, and a child but everything in their perfectly choreographed world is thrown into disarray when one of the sisters goes missing.”

Tyner Rushing, Deja Dee, Isaiah Stratton and Alise Willis star.

A Cowgirl’s Song (2022)

Coming to Netflix: Sunday

Love Heartland? Then you’re probably waiting for the new season to drop but that won’t be for a while. Potentially plugging that gap is the SVOD debut of A Cowgirl’s Song on Netflix next weekend.

Written and directed by Timothy Armstrong, the movie is about an aspiring teen singer who moves to her grandmother and discovers her previous life as a country music legend.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Coming to Netflix on August 15th

Ancient Aliens (Season 4)

Deepa & Anoop (Season 1) Netflix Original Kids

Learn to Swim (2021)

Coming to Netflix on August 16th

Endless Love (2014)

Tim Dillon: A Real Hero (2022) Netflix Original Stand-up Special

Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist (2022) Netflix Original Documentary

Coming to Netflix on August 17th

High Heat (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

Junior Baking Show (Season 6) Netflix Original Kids

Look Both Ways (2022) Netflix Original Film

Royalteen (2022) Netflix Original Film

Unsuspicious (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

Coming to Netflix on August 18th

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe (Season 3) Netflix Original Kids

Inside the Mind of a Cat (2022) Netflix Original Documentary

Tekken: Bloodline (Season 1) Netflix Original Anime

Coming to Netflix on August 19th

Echoes (Limited Series) Netflix Original Series

Glow Up (Season 4) Netflix Original Series

Kleo (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

The Assistant (2022)

The Cuphead Show! (Season 2) Netflix Original Family

The Girl in the Mirror (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

The Next 365 Days (2022) Netflix Original Film

You Can Do It Dear!

Coming to Netflix on August 20th

Fullmetal Alchemist The Revenge of Scar (2022) Netflix Original Film

Coming to Netflix on August 21st

A Cowgirl’s Song (2022)

