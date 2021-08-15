What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: August 16th to 22nd, 2021

Welcome to another roundup of what’s coming up on Netflix where we’ll cover all the new movies and TV shows coming to Netflix US between August 16th to the 22nd.

Once again, this week is very much dominated by new Netflix Originals with only a handful of licensed titles to speak of.

Missed any of the recent additions? Check our end-of-week recap which covers all 29 releases added between August 8th to August 15th.

What We’re Watching on Netflix This Week

Before we get into the full list of what’s coming up, here are our picks of our top 3 picks this week.

The Chair (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

Sandra Oh headlines this new comedy series that comes from creators Amanda Peet and Annie Wyman.

The series is about the inner workings of the English department at the prestigious Pembroke University where she’s facing an uphill battle to keep the department afloat and sane.

The series also stars Jay Duplass, Holland Taylor, Bob Balaban, Nana Mensah, David Morse, and Everly Carganilla.

Walk of Shame (2014)

Coming to Netflix: Monday

Two major movie licenses are coming this week but we still don’t have confirmation on which movie “Like Crazy” on Thursday will be.

So, we’re picking out the movie that will be kickstarting the week on Monday in the form of the Elizabeth Banks comedy, Walk of Shame.

Banks plays the role of Meghan who has just 8 hours to make her way to the most important job of her life but there’s a problem. She’s left stranded after a one-night stand with no resources to get home.

The Loud House Movie (2021)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

It has been an excruciating wait for the debut of The Loud House Movie which was first announced all the way back in March 2017.

Based on the Nickelodeon series, the movie will see Lincoln Loud and his many siblings travel to the treacherous location of Scotland on vacation.

David Tennant will voice act in the movie alongside many of the original voice actors from the main series.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Please note: actual additions may vary – please keep an eye on our what’s new on Netflix hub for daily additions and recaps.

Coming to Netflix on August 16th

Walk of Shame (2014)

Coming to Netflix on August 17th

Toot-Toot Cory Carson (Season 5) N

UNTOLD: Deal with the Devil (2021) N

Coming to Netflix on August 18th

Black Island (2021) N

Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes (2021) N

Mighty Raju (Season 4)

Nneka the Pretty Serpent (2020)

Out Of My League / Sul più bello (2020) N

The Defeated / Shadowplay (Season 1) N

The Secret Diary of an Exchange Student (2021) N

Coming to Netflix on August 19th

A Faraway Land

Like Crazy

Coming to Netflix on August 20th

Comedy Premium League (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) N

Everything Will Be Fine (Season 1) N

Gunshot

Korean Cold Noodle Rhapsody (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly)

Sweet Girl (2021) N

The Chair (Season 1) N

The Loud House Movie (2021) N

What will you be checking out this week on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below and if you’re wanting to look further ahead, check out what’s still to come in August 2021 and an updated guide to what’s coming up in September.