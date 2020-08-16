What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: August 17th to August 23rd

It’s that time again to once again take a look at what’s coming up on Netflix over the next 7 days. We’re not going to beat around the bush, Lucifer is undoubtedly the most anticipated title of the week. Here’s what’s currently scheduled to release on Netflix in the US between August 17th and August 23rd, 2020.

Now let’s get into the highlights before we dive into the full list.

Lucifer (Season 5 – Part 1)

Netflix Release Date: Friday, August 21st

It’s finally here.

It’s been a long road to the fifth season of Lucifer but the first of the two halves will be dropping on Friday with Lucifer still stuck in hell but his twin brother is here to cause havoc.

Lucifer is without doubt one of Netflix’s biggest shows right now and its most successful revival.

High Score (2020) N

Netflix Release Date: Wednesday, August 19th

Gamers will be wanting to switch over to Netflix midweek with a brand new documentary series that looks into the history of some of your favorite video games.

Through interviews with the original creators and hardcore gamers, it’s surely going to be a must-watch for Netflixers.

Hoops (Season 1)

Netflix Release Date: Friday, August 21st

Netflix has been heavily investing in animated sitcoms and Hoops is their first from the studio behind Bob’s Burgers.

It follows a coach who is trying to get his no good high schoolers to the point of maybe eventually winning a game.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Please note: release dates are subject to change.

Coming to Netflix on August 17th

Crazy Awesome Teachers / Guru-Guru Gokil (2020) N

Drunk Parents (2017)

Glitch Techs (Season 2) N

Islands of Faith / Semesta (2018)

Coming to Netflix on August 19th

Crímenes de Familia / The Crimes That Bind (2020) N

DeMarcus Family Rules (Season 1) N

High Score (Limited Series) N

Coming to Netflix on August 20th

Biohackers (Season 1) N

Goedam (Season 1)

Good Kisser (2019)

Great Pretender (Season 1) N

John Was Trying to Contact Aliens (2020) N

Coming to Netflix on August 21st

Alien TV (Season 1) N

Class of ’83 (2020) N

Dark Forces (Season 1) N

Fuego negro (2020) N

Hoops (Season 1) N

Lucifer (Season 5 – Part 1) N

Rust Valley Restorers (Season 3) N

The Sleepover (2020) N

Coming to Netflix on August 23rd

1BR (2019)

Bunk’d (Season 4)

Septembers of Shiraz (2015)

Let us know what you’re looking forward to this week in the comments and as always, keep an eye on our what’s new on Netflix area to keep up-to-date with the latest.