What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: August 1st to 7th, 2022

A big week of new releases awaits Netflix in the United States and some huge global Netflix releases too. Netflix’s big new release of The Sandman is highly anticipated but there are also lots of new movies, including (we hope) the big new Uncharted movie starring Tom Holland.

What to Watch on Netflix This Week

The Sandman (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

Often deemed impossible to adapt, Netflix is about to release its big new Warner Bros. Television production based on the Neil Gaiman comic series.

Here’s what we can expect from the new series:

“The story of Dream, who wakes from a captive slumber of 105 years and sets out to restore the kingdom of the Dreaming, which has fallen into chaos in his absence.”

No reviews are available for this series just yet (review embargo is up on Friday – never a good sign) but with Gaiman’s blessing and a solid cast, we’re still keeping our hopes high for this new DC series.

Uncharted (2022)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

After a delay and now being bought forward, Uncharted should be swinging onto Netflix this Friday according to an updated release date for the movie, which was supposed to be released in July.

Starring Mark Wahlberg and Tom Holland, the Sony movie adapts the game and sees Nathan Drake and Sully embarking on a globetrotting adventure to find an untold fortune.

Riverdale (Season 6)

Coming to Netflix: Sunday

Love it or hate it, Riverdale continues to be one of the biggest shows on The CW and it wraps up its sixth season on the day of publishing. It’s been a bumper season with it returning to 22 episodes and this season also notably featured a Netflix character (ish) in the form of Sabrina Spellman.

Netflix outside the US has been streaming season 6 of Riverdale weekly but the US will get all 22 episodes at once come the end of the week.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Coming to Netflix on August 1st, 2022

28 Days (2000)

8 Mile (2002)

Above the Rim (1994)

Battle: Los Angeles (2011)

Big Tree City (Season 1) Netflix Original Kids

Bridget Jones’s Baby (2016)

Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001)

Constantine (2005)

Dinner for Schmucks (2010)

Eyes Wide Shut (1999)

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986)

Footloose (2011)

Hardcore Henry (2015)

Legends of the Fall (1994)

Love & Basketball (2000)

Made of Honor (2008)

Men in Black (1997)

Men in Black II (2002)

Men in Black 3 (2012)

Miss Congeniality (2000)

Monster-in-Law (2005)

No Strings Attached (2011)

Pawn Stars (Season 13)

Polly Pocket (Season 6)

She’s Funny That Way (2015)

Space Jam (1996)

Spider-Man (2002)

Spider-Man 2 (2004)

Spider-Man 3 (2007)

The Age of Adaline (2015)

The Town (2010)

Top Gear (Seasons 29-30)

Tower Heist (2011)

Woman in Gold (2015)

Coming to Netflix on August 2nd

Flight (2012)

Ricardo Quevedo: Tomorrow Will Be Worse (2022) Netflix Original Stand-up Special

Coming to Netflix on August 3rd

Buba (2022) Netflix Original Film

Don’t Blame Karma! (2022) Netflix Original Film

Endless Night (Season 1)

Good Morning, Verônica (Season 2) Netflix Original Series

Shaka Inkosi YamaKhosi

Trainwreck: Woodstock ’99 (2022) Netflix Original Documentary

Coming to Netflix on August 4th

KAKEGURUI TWIN (Season 1) Netflix Original Anime

Lady Tamara (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

Never Give Up (Season 1) – New Episodes Weekly

Super Giant Brothers (Season 1) Netflix Original Family

Wedding Season (2022) Netflix Original Film

Coming to Netflix on August 5th

Carter (2022) Netflix Original Film

Darlings (2022) Netflix Original Film

Lockdown

Nairobby

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie (2022) Netflix Original Kids

Skyfall (2012)

Team Zenko Go (Season 2) Netflix Original Kids

The Informer (2019)

The Sandman (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

Uncharted (2022)

Coming to Netflix on August 6th

Reclaim (2022) Netflix Original Film

Coming to Netflix on August 7th

Riverdale (Season 6)

What will you be watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments this week.