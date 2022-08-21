What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: August 22nd to 28th, 2022

Another week of new releases on Netflix awaits and this week is dominated by new Netflix Original titles. Here are all the new movies and shows headed to Netflix in the US between August 22nd and August 28th, 2022.

On the removals front, every season of the sitcom Young & Hungry is leaving on Wednesday and the spy movie The November Man departs at the end of the week.

As always, you can check on the daily new releases on Netflix via our what’s new on Netflix hub.

Most Anticipated Upcoming Releases This Week

As always, here’s our top 3 most anticipated new titles coming out this week.

Lost Ollie (Limited Series)

Coming to Netflix: Wednesday

Having seen all episodes of the new limited series, I cannot recommend this series enough. It’s special and already eying a top spot on my favorite Netflix series of all time.

You’ll be following a beaten-up bunny who has been seemingly abandoned in a second-hand shop and must go to the ends of the earth to reunite with his owner.

It’s a magical adventure comparable in my book to the same warm fuzziness I haven’t had since The Dark Crystal series.

Me Time

Coming to Netflix: Friday

Kevin Hart, at this point, has produced and starred in numerous projects for Netflix and has plenty more on the way too. His next biggest project is Me Time where he’ll be starring alongside Mark Wahlberg.

We’re expecting big numbers from this new action-comedy directed by the director of Little Fockers and Why Him?.

Here’s what you can expect from the movie when it launches at the end of the week:

“When a stay-at-home dad finds himself with some “me time” for the first time in years while his wife and kids are away, he reconnects with his former best friend for a wild weekend that nearly upends his life.”

Partner Track (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

If you loved Netflix’s The Lincoln Lawyer or even the popular series Suits, another law show is just around the corner on Netflix.

Set in New York City, this new movie is an adaptation of the Helen Wan Novel and stars Dominic Sherwood, Arden Cho, and Matthew Rauch.

It’s about a young idealistic young lawyer who is fighting to climb up an elite law firm.

Full List of New Releases Coming to Netflix This Week

Coming to Netflix on August 22nd

Ridley Jones (Season 4) Netflix Original Series

Coming to Netflix on August 23rd

Chad and JT Go Deep (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

Nightmare of the Wolf: Bestiary (2022) Netflix Original Documentary

The Witcher: Season 2 Bestiary (2022) Netflix Original Documentary

Untold: The Rise and Fall of And1 (2022) Netflix Original Documentary

Coming to Netflix on August 24th

Lost Ollie (Limited Series) Netflix Original Series

Mo (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

Queer Eye: Brazil (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee (2022) Netflix Original Documentary

Selling the OC (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

Superbros (Multiple Seasons)

The K.E.OP/S System

Under Fire (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

Watch Out, We’re Mad (2022) Netflix Original Film

Coming to Netflix on August 25th

A Kidnapping Scandal: The Florence Cassez Affair

Angry Birds: Summer Madness (Season 3) Netflix Original Kids

History 101 (Season 2) Netflix Original Series

Rilakkuma’s Theme Park Adventure (Season 1) Netflix Original Anime

That’s Amor (2022) Netflix Original Film

Coming to Netflix on August 26th

Delhi Crime (Season 2) Netflix Original SeriesDisobedience (2017)

Drive Hard: The Maloof Way (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

Loving Adults (2022) Netflix Original Film

Ludik (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

Me Time (2022) Netflix Original Film

Partner Track (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

Seoul Vibe (2022) Netflix Original Film

Coming to Netflix on August 27th

Sing Again (Season 1)

What are you watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments.