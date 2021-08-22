What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: August 23rd to 29th, 2021

It’s time to look ahead at what’s coming up on Netflix next week. There’s a lot to look forward to so here’s everything coming to the service between August 23rd and August 29th, 2021.

Best New Titles Coming to Netflix This Week

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf (2021) N

Coming to Netflix: Monday

It’s going to be a busy end of the year for The Witcher fans and it kickstarts tomorrow with the release of this new anime movie.

Produced by Studio Mir (the same studio behind Avatar: The Last Airbender) the movie is set decades before some of the events in the main Witcher series and sets out to answer, why can’t more Witchers be created.

The plot focuses around Vesemir who faces his toughest challenge yet while dealing with his past.

The Water Man (2020)

Coming to Netflix: Wednesday

After relating as a Netflix Original movie in July 2021, The Waterman now arrives on Netflix as an exclusive SVOD debut having premiered in theaters in the US and Canada.

Haven’t caught the family adventure movie thus far? Here’s what to expect:

“A boy sets out on a quest to save his ill mother by searching for a mythic figure said to have magical healing powers.”

The movie stars Rosario Dawson, Maria Bello, Alfred Molina, and David Oyelowo.

It’s not the only SVOD debut this week, SAS: Red Notice hits on Friday.

Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed (2021) N

Coming to Netflix: Wednesday

Here’s a documentary we still have no idea what to expect. We know the doc is going to focus on The Joy of Painting’s Bob Ross and we’ve got a hunch at what angle its going to take but the rest is still very much up in the air.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Coming to Netflix on August 23rd

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf (2021) N

Coming to Netflix on August 24th

Count Me In (2021)

Oggy Oggy (Season 1) N

Titipo Titipo (Season 2)

Coming to Netflix on August 25th

Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed (2021) N

Clickbait (Season 1) N

John of God: The Crimes of a Spiritual Healer (Season 1) N

Motel Makeover (Season 1) N

Open Your Eyes (Season 1) N

Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes (Season 1) N

Rainbow High (Part 2)

Really Love (2020)

Tayo the Little Bus (Season 4)

The November Man (2014)

The Old Ways (2020)

The River Runner

The Water Man (2020)

Coming to Netflix on August 26th

EDENS ZERO (Season 1) N

Family Reunion (Part 4) N

Coming to Netflix on August 27th

D.P. (Season 1) N

He’s All That (2021) N

I Heart Arlo (Season 1) N

King of Boys: The Return of the King (Limited Series) N

RIDE ON TIME (Season 3)

SAS: Rise of the Black Swan (2021)

Titletown High (Season 1) N

Coming to Netflix on August 28th

Bread Barbershop (Season 2)

Deadly Sins (Season 1)

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha (Season 1) N

