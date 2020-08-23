What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: August 24th to August 30th, 2020

It’s time to look ahead at what’s coming to Netflix in the final week of August 2020 with plenty to look forward with it undoubtedly headlined by the first two seasons of Cobra Kai touching down on Friday.

The Monday following the final day will see some Bond movies turn up on Netflix and then on Tuesday, we cross onto the September 1st, 2020 releases which already promises to have a great haul.

Before we get into the full list of what’s coming up on Netflix US this week, let’s take a quick at some of our most anticipated releases this week:

Trinkets

Netflix Release: Tuesday, August 25th

A hidden gem of the Netflix Original comedy-drama selection was Trinkets when season 1 released last year. It was given a final second season order which releases early in the week.

It follows three teens who formed a friendship after meeting at Shoplifters Anonymous.

Cobra Kai (Seasons 1 & 2)

Netflix Release Date: Friday, August 28th

For many, this is Netflix’s best pick up of 2020. Cobra Kai is a supremely under-watched title within the YouTube Originals library.

The series continues long after the final credits of The Karate Kid and picks up with the rivalry between Daniel and Johnny hotter than ever.

Of course, not only is Netflix getting the first two seasons on Friday, season 3 will be coming to Netflix later in 2020.

Just before we now get into the full list of what’s coming up, don’t forget to check out the daily new releases right here on What’s on Netflix.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Note: release dates are subject to change.

Coming to Netflix on August 25th

Emily’s Wonder Lab (Season 1) N

Trinkets (Season 2) N

Coming to Netflix on August 26th

Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) N

Lingua Franca (2019)

La venganza de Analía / Ana’s Revenge (Season 1) N –

Million Dollar Beach House (Season 1) N

Rising Phoenix (2020) N

The Mother’s Killer (Season 1) N

Coming to Netflix on August 27th

Aggretsuko (Season 3) N

Night Comes On (2018)

The Bridge Curse (2020)

The Frozen Ground (2013)

Coming to Netflix on August 28th

All Together Now (Season 1) N

Cobra Kai (Seasons 1 & 2)

I AM A KILLER: Released (Season 1) N

Masaba Masaba (Season 1) N

Santana (2020)

Unknown Origins (2020) N

Coming to Netflix on August 30th

Blaze (2018)

The week after next will see us break into the new month which already has some excellent new titles lined up already. You can see our September 2020 preview for Netflix US here.