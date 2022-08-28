What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: August 28th to September 4th, 2022

Welcome to another preview of what’s coming to Netflix over the next 7 days. As we cross into a new month, expect a bumper crop of new releases, including lots of new movies, plus we’re also getting lots of new Netflix Originals too.

There are a lot of movies and shows coming this week but there is also a lot set to depart too. In total, there are close to 100 movies leaving on September 1st alone, so have a check for anything you want to watch before you can’t.

Before we dive into the full list, here’s our top three(-ish) highlights for the next 7 days:

What to Watch on Netflix This Week

I Came By (2022)

Coming to Netflix: Wednesday

A movie that’s very much flying under the radar at the moment is the British-produced I Came By from Two & Two Pictures.

It’s helmed by Kelly Macdonald, George MacKay, and Hugh Bonneville and is about a graffiti artist discovering a secret that exposes him to a dangerous world.

Devil in Ohio (Limited Series)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

Based on the book by Daria Polatin, the author has worked on this new mini-series horror adaptation coming on Friday.

Here’s what you can expect from the 8-episode series:

“When a psychiatrist shelters a mysterious cult escapee, her world is turned upside down as the girl’s arrival threatens to tear her own family apart.”

The cast includes Emily Deschanel, Stacey Farber, Alisha Newton, and Sam Jaeger.

Complete Movie Collections

Coming to Netflix: Thursday

A recent trend we can very much get behind is studios and distributors packaging collections of movies up when licensing to streamers like Netflix.

In recent months, we’ve seen the entire Men in Black trilogy coming to Netflix simultaneously and on September 1st, we’ll be getting several movie collections.

Coming on September 1st includes:

All three Austin Powers movies

Both Despicable Me movies from Illumination (Netflix US is also due to get Minions specials too)

3 Resident Evil movies

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Please note this list only applies to Netflix US, although Netflix Originals are global additions.

Coming to Netflix on August 29th

Under Her Control (2022) Netflix Original Film

Mighty Express (Season 7) Netflix Original Kids

Coming to Netflix on August 30th

I AM A KILLER (Season 3) Netflix Original Documentary

Untold: Operation Flagrant Foul (2022) Netflix Original Documentary

Coming to Netflix on August 31st

Club América vs Club América (Limited Series) Netflix Original Documentary

Family Secrets (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

I Came By (2022) Netflix Original Film

Michael: Tuesdays and Thursdays (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix on September 1st

A Cinderella Story (2004)

A Clockwork Orange (1971)

A Good Old Fashioned Orgy (2011)

A Knight’s Tale (2001)

A Little Princess

American Beauty (1999)

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery (1997)

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999)

Austin Powers in Goldmember (2002)

Barbie: Mermaid Power (2022)

Collateral (2004)

Despicable Me (2010)

Despicable Me 2 (2013)

Dolphin Tale 2 (2014)

Fast & Feel Love (2022)

Friday After Next (2002)

Fenced In (2022) Netflix Original Movie

He’s Just Not That Into You (2009)

I Survived a Crime (Season 1)

If Beale Street Could Talk (2018)

John Q (2002)

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure (STONE OCEAN) Netflix Original Series

Just Friends (2005)

Little Nicky (2000)

Love in the Villa (2022) Netflix Original Film

LOL House of Surprises (Season 1)

Love at First Stream (2021)

Morphle Halloween Candy Magic Pet

Next Friday (2000)

Off the Hook (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

Resident Evil (2002)

Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004)

Resident Evil: Retribution (2012)

Road House (1989)

Rock of Ages (2012)

Sam Morril: Same Time Tomorrow (2022) Netflix Original Special

Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles (Season 2) Netflix Original Series

Save the Last Dance (2001)

Scarface (1983)

Snow White & The Huntsman (2012)

Story Time Book: Read-Along (Season 1)

The Bridges of Madison County (1995)

The Italian Job

The Notebook (2004)

The Poison Rose (2019)

This Is 40 (2012)

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 2nd

Buy My House (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

Collision Course (2021)

Dated & Related (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

Devil in Ohio (Limited Series) Netflix Original Series

Fabulous Live of Bollywood Wives (Season 2) Netflix Original Series – Reality show.

Fakes (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

Ivy + Bean (2022) Netflix Original Film

Ivy + Bean: The Ghost That Had to Go (2022) Netflix Original Film

Ivy + Bean: Doomed to Dance (2022) Netflix Original Film

The Festival of Troubadours / Asiklar Bayrami

(2022) Netflix Original Film

(2022) Netflix Original Film You’re Nothing Special (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

Coming to Netflix on September 3rd

Little Women (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – New Episodes Weekly

What will you be checking out on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments down below.