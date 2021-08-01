What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: August 2nd to August 8th, 2021

It’s a quieter week of new additions on Netflix in the United States, but that doesn’t mean the next seven days are lacking in quality either. Here’s what’s currently scheduled to hit Netflix between August 2nd to August 8th, 2021.

For this week’s preview, we’ll be taking a look at the first full week of additions in August 2021.

First of all, we’ll be taking a look at the three biggest titles coming this week.

Please note: this list only applies to Netflix US – other regions will vary.

Vivo (2021) N

Coming to Netflix: Friday, August 6th

Following the success of The Mitchells vs The Machines and Wish Dragon, for the third time in 2021 Netflix has acquired the exclusive rights to stream a Sony Animated feature. Arriving on Friday is the Lin-Manuel Miranda directed musical adventure Vivo, a musical capuchin monkey and his journey from Cuba to Miami to become a star.

Pray Away (2021) N

Coming to Netflix: Tuesday, August 2nd

Since acquiring his massive deal with Netflix, there’s been no shortage of LGBTQ+ friendly content from Glee and American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy. However, in this harrowing documentary, Netflix takes a look at the horrific “pray the gay away” movement, its aftermath, and the survivors that are to this day looking for acceptance.

Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami (Season 1) N

Coming to Netflix: Wednesday, August 4th

Netflix is beloved for its true-crime docuseries, so subscribers can add another one to the watch list as this docuseries explores the journey of two brothers, who after dropping out of high school rose to become the most powerful drug kingpins of Miami.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Coming to Netflix on August 3rd

Ijé: The Journey (2010) – Nigerian crime courtroom drama.

– Nigerian crime courtroom drama. Pray Away (2021) N – Documentary produced by Ryan Murphy.

– Documentary produced by Ryan Murphy. Shiny_Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord (2021) N – Documentary on the true story that inspired Netflix’s How To Sell Drugs Online (Fast).

– Documentary on the true story that inspired Netflix’s How To Sell Drugs Online (Fast). Top Secrets UFO Projects: Declassified (Season 1) N – Conspiracy docuseries looking into the existence of UFOs.

Coming to Netflix on August 4th

’76 (2016) – Inspired by true events, this drama tells the story of a wife having to deal with the after-effects of her husband being accused of a military coup.

– Inspired by true events, this drama tells the story of a wife having to deal with the after-effects of her husband being accused of a military coup. Aftermath (2021) – Horror thriller starring Ashley Greene and Shawn Ashmore.

– Horror thriller starring Ashley Greene and Shawn Ashmore. American Masters: Inventing David Geffen (Limited Series) – PBS docuseries looking into the media personality and his rise to fame.

– PBS docuseries looking into the media personality and his rise to fame. Car Masters: Rust to Riches (Season 3) N – Motoring show about the crew from Gotham Garage turning hunks of junk to hot rods.

– Motoring show about the crew from Gotham Garage turning hunks of junk to hot rods. Chhota Bheem (Season 4) – Indian-produced animated series.

– Indian-produced animated series. Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami (Season 1) N – Billy Corben revisits the top of South Florida traffickers in this new docuseries.

– Billy Corben revisits the top of South Florida traffickers in this new docuseries. Control Z (Season 2) N – Mexican soap returns for a second season.

– Mexican soap returns for a second season. Cooking with Paris (Season 1) N – Paris Hilton and friends unite in the kitchen.

Coming to Netflix on August 6th

Hit & Run (Season 1) N – New action thriller series from the creators of Fauda.

– New action thriller series from the creators of Fauda. Navarasa (Season 1) N – Tamil anthology series.

– Tamil anthology series. Quam’s Money (2020) – Nigerian crime comedy about a former security guard turned millionaire.

– Nigerian crime comedy about a former security guard turned millionaire. The Swarm (2020) N – French indie horror about a single mother breeding locusts who begin getting a taste for blood.

– French indie horror about a single mother breeding locusts who begin getting a taste for blood. Vivo (2021) N – Animated musical adventure from Lin-Manuel Miranda and Sony Animation.

Coming to Netflix on August 7th

The Paper Tigers (2020) – Martial arts comedy featuring Cobra Kai‘s Yuji Okumoto.

– Martial arts comedy featuring Cobra Kai‘s Yuji Okumoto. Takizawa Kabuki ZERO 2020 The Movie – Japanese live concert.

Coming to Netflix on August 8th

Quartet (2012) – Musical comedy directed by Dustin Hoffman.

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix in the week ahead? Let us know in the comments below.