What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: August 3rd to August 9th

An interesting week of new releases on Netflix awaits with some returning hits, some relatively unknown movies, and the final entry in Netflix’s biggest animated kids series to date. Here’s what’s coming to Netflix between August 3rd, 2020 to August 9th.

We’re continuously updating our August 2020 preview of what’s coming up so keep an eye on that. Of course, the best way to then track what’s new on Netflix on a daily basis, check out our what’s new on Netflix section.

Before we dive into the full list of what’s coming up, let’s take a look at some of our highlights.

Wizards: Tales of Arcadia (Season 1)

Netflix Release Date: Friday, August 7th

We’ve often sung the praise of the trilogy from Guillermo Del Toro just because it shows what a high production value TV series aimed at children can be.

3Below and Trollhunters have beautifully set up a universe that will be coming to a close with the release of Wizards on Friday. It’ll see a huge cast from the previous entries (and a few new ones) teams up for a giant Endgame-Esque event exclusively on Netflix.

The Promise (2016)

Netflix Release Date: Saturday, August 8th

An all-star cast including Oscar Isaac and Christian Bale feature in this action movie from four years ago but sadly didn’t do too well with the critics when it initially released.

The Terry Geroge directed movie is set during the final days of the Ottoman Empire.

Immigration Nation

Netflix release date: Monday, August 3rd

Netflix has done many documentaries exposing some of the US’s ongoing struggles but this week, they’ll be diving into the US immigration system.=

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Coming to Netflix on August 3rd

Immigration Nation (Season 1) N

Coming to Netflix on August 4th

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Summer Camp (2020) N

Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave (2020) N

Mystery Lab (Season 1) N

Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning (2020) N

Coming to Netflix on August 5th

Anelka: Misunderstood (2020) N

World’s Most Wanted (Season 1) N

Coming to Netflix on August 6th

Nasha Natasha (2016)

The Seven Deadly Sins (Season 4) N –

– The Rain (Season 3) N

Coming to Netflix on August 7th

Berlin, Berlin: Lolle on the Run (2020) N

High Seas / Alta Mar (Season 3) N

Nailed It! Mexico (Season 2) N

Selling Sunset (Season 3) N

Sing On! Germany (Season 1) N

Stars in the Sky: A Hunting Story (2018)

The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids In Space (2020) N

The New Legends of Monkey (Season 2) N

Tiny Creatures (Season 1) N

Wizards: Tales of Arcadia (Limited Series) N

Word Party Songs (Season 1) N

Work It (2020) N

Coming to Netflix on August 8th

The Promise (2016)

We Summon the Darkness (2019)

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments down below.