What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: August 9th to 15th, 2021

This week’s new Netflix releases are absolutely dominated by Netflix Originals with very few new licensed titles to speak of. That said, this week does see some promising new releases so let’s take a look at everything coming to Netflix US (although most of these titles arrive globally) between August 9th to August 15th, 2021.

Top 3 Titles Coming to Netflix This Week

Beckett (2021)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

Shot in Greece, this new Netflix Original movie sees John David Washington in his second major Netflix movie after the release of Malcolm & Marie earlier this year.

Washington plays the role of Beckett, an American tourist vacationing in Greece who gets involved in a car accident that thrusts him into a political conspiracy.

Actors and actresses also starring in Beckett includes Alicia Vikander, Boyd Holbrook, and Vicky Krieps.

The Kissing Booth 3 (2021)

Coming to Netflix: Wednesday

Shot in secret, The Kissing Booth is back for possibly its final entry. Netflix has almost single-handedly revived the romantic comedy genre in recent years and The Kissing Booth has been a big component of that drive.

Joey King (who recently signed a deal with Netflix) returns as Elle Evans who has to make some particularly taxing decisions in this third entry having to prepare for moving to college.

Brand New Cherry Flavor (Limited Series)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

One title that could be either superb or fall flat on its face this week is the limited series Brand New Cherry Flavor.

The series is created by Nick Antosca and Lenore Zion and focuses on an up-and-coming film director who moves to Hollywood but ends up getting involved in an underground organisation that delves into the supernatural.

Full List of New Releases Coming to Netflix This Week

Coming to Netflix on August 9th

Shaman King (Season 1) N

Coming to Netflix on August 10th

Gabby’s Dollhouse (Season 2) N

I Need Romance (Season 1)

Phil Wang: Philly Philly Wang Wang (2021) N

The Crowned Clown (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix on August 11th

Bake Squad (Season 1) N

Asphalt Goddess / La diosa del asfalto (2020)

Misha and the Wolves (2021) N

The Kissing Booth 3 (2021) N

Coming to Netflix on August 12th

AlRawabi School for Girls (Limited Series) N

Lokillo: Nothing’s The Same (2021) N

Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild (2021) N

Coming to Netflix on August 13th

Beckett (2021) N

Brand New Cherry Flavor (Season 1) N

Fast & Furious Spy Racers (Season 5) N

Gone for Good (Season 1) N

The Kingdom (Season 1) N

Valeria (Season 2) N

Coming to Netflix on August 15th

Mother Goose Club (Seasons 3-4)

Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai (Season 1)

The Unroyal (2021)

Winx Club (Season 6)

