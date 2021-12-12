What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: December 13th to 19th, 2021

Another week of new Netflix releases awaits with The Witcher headlining Netflix’s lineup globally and a host of licensed movies to accompany them in the US. Here’s a look at every movie and show coming to Netflix between December 13th to 19th, 2021.

There’s still lots to look forward to on Netflix throughout the remainder of 2021 and we’ve even got a much better picture of what’s going to be coming to Netflix in January 2022 too.

Our Top 3 Highlights Coming to Netflix This Week

Darkest Hour (2017)

Coming to Netflix: Thursday

Although Netflix’s big movie for this week is The Hand of God which they’ll be hoping goes onto win big at awards seasons in 2022, we want to highlight two movies that we think will have broad appeal.

We’ll begin with Darkest Hour which comes from Focus Features and Universal. Led by Gary Oldman, he plays the role of Winston Churchill, the former prime minister of the United Kingdom throughout some of his most trying times as the leader of the country through World War 2.

Oldboy (2013)

Coming to Netflix: Saturday

Sticking with licensed movies, this 2013 flick comes from director Spike Lee who adapts the Korean movie of the same name to Western audiences.

The movie is led by Josh Brolin and Elizabeth Olsen. It’s about a man who is abruptly kidnapped and held hostage for 20 years in solitary confinement, for no apparent reason.

The Witcher (Season 2)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

And of course, the biggest new release of the week is the return of Henry Cavill as Geralt of Riveria. It’s been an incredibly long wait for the second season which, according to most critics, does enough to meet and perhaps even surpass expectations.

Netflix continues its expansion into The Witcher-verse into 2022 with a new prequel, another anime movie, and even a kids series in development.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Coming to Netflix on December 13th

Eye in the Sky (2015)

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 14th

Bonus Family (Season 4) N

StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year (2021) N

Russell Howard: Lubrican (Limited Series) N

The Future Diary (Season 1) N

Coming to Netflix on December 15th

Black Ink Crew New York (Seasons 3-4)

The Challenge (Season 12 & 25)

Elite Short Stories: Phillipe Caye Felipe (Miniseries) N

Masha and the Bear (Season 5)

Selling Tampa (Season 1) N

Teen Mom 2 (Seasons 3-4)

The Giver (2014)

The Hand of God (2021) N

Coming to Netflix on December 16th

A Naija Christmas (2021) N

Aggretsuko (Season 4) N

A California Christmas: City Lights (2021) N

Darkest Hour (2017)

Puff: Wonders of the Reef (2021) N

The Guardian / Thiên Than Ho Menh (2021)

Coming to Netflix on December 17th

Decoupled (Season 1) N

Fast & Furious Spy Racers (Season 6 – Homecoming) N

The Witcher (Season 2) N

Coming to Netflix on December 18th

Bulgasal: Immortal Souls (Season 1) N

Oldboy (2013)

Single’s Inferno (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) N

Coming to Netflix on December 19th

What Happened in Oslo / Bortført (Season 1) N

What’s high up on your watch list this week? Let us know down in the comments below.