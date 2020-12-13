What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: December 14th to 20th, 2020

A very busy week of new releases on Netflix US over the next 7 days with a big selection of varied titles that should satisfy all manner of tastes. Here’s what’s coming to Netflix between December 14th and December 20th, 2020.

Still lots to come for the rest of December as we’ve covered in our updated preview. We’ve also got the first couple of weeks of Netflix Originals for January 2021 and an early preview of what else is set to arrive in the first month of the year too.

Hilda (Season 2)

Coming to Netflix: Monday, December 14th

Kickstarting the week is perhaps our favorite kid’s animation series Netflix has ever produced (albeit without giving it the promotion it fully deserves).

Based on the graphic novels, the series faithfully pulls over the charm of the comic strips into a fun and engaging series with a colorful art pallette. Hopefully, season 2 doesn’t mark the end with more material left to convert in the future. Don’t sleep on this series.

Marvel Anime Series

Coming to Netflix: Wednesday, December 16th

Two anime series from the Marvel universe are headed to Netflix on Wednesday. 24 episodes in total will be dropping with both seasons set in the X-Men franchise. They’re unconnected to the live-action movies with most of the stories being told in Japan.

Many will be wondering why these Marvel Anime titles are coming to Netflix instead of Disney+, the answer is because the distribution lies with Sony, not Disney.

Jeopardy! (New Seasons)

Netflix will be refreshing its collection of Jeopardy! episodes this week with another five sets of episodes. As per previous collections added, be sure to watch them before they’re gone which seems to happen every quarter at the moment. All of the episodes are, of course, presented by the late Alex Trebek.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Coming to Netflix on December 14th

A California Christmas (2020) N

Hilda (Season 2) N

Tiny Pretty Things (Season 1) N

Coming to Netflix on December 15th

Black Ink Crew New York (Seasons 1 & 2)

Pup Academy (Season 2)

Song Exploder (Volume 2) N

Teen Mom 2 (Seasons 1 & 2)

The Challenge (Seasons 10 & 13)

The Grizzlies (2020)

The Professor and the Madman (2019)

Coming to Netflix on December 16th

Anitta: Made In Honório (Season 1) N

BREAK IT ALL: The History of Rock in Latin America (2020) N

How To Ruin Christmas (Season 1) N

Incarnate (2016)

Lee Daniels’ The Butler (2013)

Marvel Anime: Wolverine (Season 1)

Marvel Anime: X-Men (Season 1)

Nocturnal Animals (2016)

Run On (Season 1) N

The Ripper (Limited Series) N

Vir Das: Outside In – The Lockdown Special (2020) N

Coming to Netflix on December 17th

Braven (2018)

Futmalls.com (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly)

Love You to the Stars and Back (2020)

Morphle (Season 2)

Coming to Netflix on December 18th

Guest House (2020)

Home for Christmas (Season 2) N

Jeopardy Collection (Various Seasons) Jeopardy! Champion Run V Jeopardy! Champion Run VI Jeopardy! Teacher’s Tournament Jeopardy! College Championship Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (2020) N

Paava Kadhaigal (Season 1) N

Sweet Home (Season 1) N

Coming to Netflix on December 20th

Rhy Nicholson Live At The Athenaeum (2019)

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments down below.