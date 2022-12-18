What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: December 19th to Christmas Day, 2022

The holiday season is upon us. Over the next week, Netflix has so many Christmas treats for you and below, we’ll review every currently planned new movie and TV releases from Monday through Christmas Day on Sunday.
Of course, Netflix is also set to round out the year with plenty of new releases, so catch all the final releases for December 2022 here. We’re also continuing to get word of new releases for January 2023.
Most Anticipated New Releases on Netflix This Week
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Coming to Netflix: Friday
Netflix’s biggest movie of the release is finally upon us. The streaming service spent over $400 million nabbing the rights to the second and third Knives Out movies, and we’ll get to see if the price was worth it this week.
Daniel Craig and Rian Johnson reprise their roles behind and in front of the camera with an all-new mystery to solve.
The movie has already had a theatrical release and we loved it and recommend you watch it once again when it becomes available as part of your Netflix subscription.
The Invitation (2022)
Coming to Netflix: Christmas Eve
As we revealed last week, Netflix, via its Sony first window deal, is going to be soon carrying The Invitation, the horror movie that saw its theatrical release over the summer.
Starring Nathalie Emmanuel and Thomas Doherty, the movie is produced by Sam Raimi and directed by
Here’s the official rundown on what you can expect:
“After the death of her mother and having no other known relatives, Evie (Nathalie Emmanuel) takes a DNA test…and discovers a long-lost cousin she never knew she had. Invited by her newfound family to a lavish wedding in the English countryside, she’s at first seduced by the sexy aristocrat host but is soon thrust into a nightmare of survival as she uncovers twisted secrets in her family’s history and the unsettling intentions behind their sinful generosity.”
Emily in Paris (Season 3)
Coming to Netflix: Wednesday
Of the big new TV releases this week, most will no doubt be awaiting the third season of Emily in Paris, which will continue with a season 4 likely next year.
Here’s the official rundown on what you can expect from the new season:
“One year after moving from Chicago to Paris for her dream job, Emily finds herself at a crucial crossroads in every aspect of her life. Faced with two very different paths, Emily will have to decide exactly where her loyalties lie — at work and in her romantic life — and what those decisions mean for her future in France, all while continuing to immerse herself in the adventures and surprising twists and turns that life in Paris provides.”
Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week
Coming to Netflix on December 19th
- Trolley (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Trolls (2016)
Coming to Netflix on December 20th
- A Not So Merry Christmas (2022) Netflix Original
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1 (2022) Netflix Original
Coming to Netflix on December 21st
- Disconnect: The Wedding Planner (2022) Netflix Original
- Emily in Paris (Season 3) Netflix Original
- I AM A KILLER (Season 4) Netflix Original
- The Interest of Love (Season 1) Netflix Original
Coming to Netflix on December 22nd
- Alice in Borderland (Season 2) Netflix Original
- Mathieu Dufour at Bell Centre (2022) Netflix Original
Coming to Netflix on December 23rd
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2022) Netflix Original
- Piñata Masters! (Season 1) Netflix Original
Coming to Netflix on December 24th
- The Invitation (2022)
Coming to Netflix on December 25th
- After Ever Happy (2022)
- Daughter From Another Mother (Season 3) Netflix Original
- Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical (2022) Netflix Original
- The Witcher: Blood Origin (Limited Series) Netflix Original
- Time Hustler (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Vir Das: Landing (2022) Netflix Original
