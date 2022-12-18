What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: December 19th to Christmas Day, 2022

The holiday season is upon us. Over the next week, Netflix has so many Christmas treats for you and below, we’ll review every currently planned new movie and TV releases from Monday through Christmas Day on Sunday.

Of course, Netflix is also set to round out the year with plenty of new releases, so catch all the final releases for December 2022 here. We’re also continuing to get word of new releases for January 2023.

Most Anticipated New Releases on Netflix This Week

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Coming to Netflix: Friday

Netflix’s biggest movie of the release is finally upon us. The streaming service spent over $400 million nabbing the rights to the second and third Knives Out movies, and we’ll get to see if the price was worth it this week.

Daniel Craig and Rian Johnson reprise their roles behind and in front of the camera with an all-new mystery to solve.

The movie has already had a theatrical release and we loved it and recommend you watch it once again when it becomes available as part of your Netflix subscription.

The Invitation (2022)

Coming to Netflix: Christmas Eve

As we revealed last week, Netflix, via its Sony first window deal, is going to be soon carrying The Invitation, the horror movie that saw its theatrical release over the summer.

Starring Nathalie Emmanuel and Thomas Doherty, the movie is produced by Sam Raimi and directed by

Here’s the official rundown on what you can expect:

“After the death of her mother and having no other known relatives, Evie (Nathalie Emmanuel) takes a DNA test…and discovers a long-lost cousin she never knew she had. Invited by her newfound family to a lavish wedding in the English countryside, she’s at first seduced by the sexy aristocrat host but is soon thrust into a nightmare of survival as she uncovers twisted secrets in her family’s history and the unsettling intentions behind their sinful generosity.”

Emily in Paris (Season 3)

Coming to Netflix: Wednesday

Of the big new TV releases this week, most will no doubt be awaiting the third season of Emily in Paris, which will continue with a season 4 likely next year.

Here’s the official rundown on what you can expect from the new season:

“One year after moving from Chicago to Paris for her dream job, Emily finds herself at a crucial crossroads in every aspect of her life. Faced with two very different paths, Emily will have to decide exactly where her loyalties lie — at work and in her romantic life — and what those decisions mean for her future in France, all while continuing to immerse herself in the adventures and surprising twists and turns that life in Paris provides.”

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Coming to Netflix on December 19th

Trolley (Season 1) Netflix Original

Trolls (2016)

Coming to Netflix on December 20th

A Not So Merry Christmas (2022) Netflix Original

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1 (2022) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on December 21st

Disconnect: The Wedding Planner (2022) Netflix Original

Emily in Paris (Season 3) Netflix Original

I AM A KILLER (Season 4) Netflix Original

The Interest of Love (Season 1) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on December 22nd

Alice in Borderland (Season 2) Netflix Original

Mathieu Dufour at Bell Centre (2022) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on December 23rd

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2022) Netflix Original

Piñata Masters! (Season 1) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on December 24th

The Invitation (2022)

Coming to Netflix on December 25th

After Ever Happy (2022)

Daughter From Another Mother (Season 3) Netflix Original

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical (2022) Netflix Original

The Witcher: Blood Origin (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Time Hustler (Season 1) Netflix Original

Vir Das: Landing (2022) Netflix Original

