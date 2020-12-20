What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: December 21st to 27th 2020

The holidays are finally upon us. After a rotten 2020, if you’re looking to take it easy and kick back with Netflix, there are a number of great new movies and TV shows on the way over the next 7 days on Netflix. Here are some highlights and the full preliminary list of what’s coming to Netflix US between December 21st and December 27th, 2020.

Our three highlights coming to Netflix this week are all Netflix Originals that can be enjoyed by Netflixers globally.

ariana grande: excuse me, i love you

Coming to Netflix: Monday, December 21st

There’s a number of names that stand out when you ask people who is the world’s biggest pop star but many lists will include Ariana Grande who headlines this documentary/concert of her performance in London for the Sweetener World Tour.

Bridgerton (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix: Friday, Christmas Day

Going up against heavy competition from HBO Max with Wonder Woman 1984 and Disney+ with Soul is the first major series from Shonda Rhimes in the form of the Downton Abbey-esque new series, Bridgerton.

The Midnight Sky

Coming to Netflix: Wednesday, Christmas Eve Eve

On the eve before Christmas eve, Netflix will be rounding out their lineup of stellar December 2020 movie blockbusters with the release of The Midnight Sky directed and starring George Clooney.

The movie follows a scientist in the Arctic hoping to stop astronauts from returning home after a catastrophic event.

Unfortunetely, reviews from both critics and audiences have been very mixed thus far.

If you want to see what’s coming up beyond next week, check out our January 2021 preview or our comprehensive 2021 and beyond series preview.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Note: Those marked with an N are Netflix Originals. Release dates are subject to change.

Coming to Netflix on December 21st

ariana grande: excuse me, i love you (2020) N

The Con Is On (2018)

Coming to Netflix on December 22nd

After We Collided (2020)

London Hughes: To Catch a D*ck (2020) N

Qlimax – The Source (2020)

Rhyme Time Town Singalongs (Season 1) N

Shaun the Sheep: The Farmer’s Llamas (2020)

Timmy Time (Season 2)

Coming to Netflix on December 23rd

The Midnight Sky (2020) N

Your Name Engraved Herein (2020)

Coming to Netflix on December 25th

Bridgerton (Season 1) N

Isa Pa with Feelings (2019)

We Can Be Heroes (2020) N

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 26th

Asphalt Burning (Børning 3) (2020) N

DNA (2020) N

Fast & Furious Spy Racers (Season 3: Sahara) N

Go! Go! Cory Carson (Season 3) N

The Magic School Bus Rides Again In the Zone (2020) N

Coming to Netflix on December 27th

Sakho & Mangane (Season 1)

What will you be watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments down below.