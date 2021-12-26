What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: December 27th to January 2nd, 2022

Netflix is keeping the good times flowing with a whole host of new releases set to hit Netflix US over the next 7 days. Here’s a full breakdown of everything coming to Netflix between December 27th to January 2nd, 2022.

For the full list (and we mean full list as we cover titles that other outlets miss) of what’s coming in January 2022 keep it locked here on What’s on Netflix. If you want to look even further ahead, take a look at what’s set to come in February 2022.

Now let’s get into our top 3 most anticipated titles for the week:

Best New Movies and Shows Coming to Netflix This Week

Cobra Kai (Season 4)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

Guiding us into the New Year will be the fourth installment of Cobra Kai.

The fourth season promises to be the show’s biggest to date as we head into another All-Valley Karate Tournament with unlikely alliances and friendships being formed.

For more on season 4 of Cobra Kai check out our full preview and also remember that season 5 has just recently concluded filming.

The Lost Daughter (2021)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

One of the movies leading Netflix’s campaign at the Oscars in 2022 will be the directorial debut for Maggie Gyllenhaal.

The movie headlined by the likes of Olivia Colman, Jessie Buckley and Dakota Johnson will see a vacation take a dark turn with a woman obsessed by the actions of a young mother.

January 1st Movie Picks

As always, January 1st will see a lot of licensed movies cycled on and off the service. Be sure to catch up on any movies that are set to be removed before January 1st!

Among our top 3 picks for the week include:

Dark Shadows (2012) – The Tim Burton-directed adaptation starring Johnny Depp.

– The Tim Burton-directed adaptation starring Johnny Depp. The Patriot (2000) – The award-winning movie directed by Roland Emmerich and starring Mel Gibson.

– The award-winning movie directed by Roland Emmerich and starring Mel Gibson. Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) – Arnold’s Schwarzenegger’s defining role in perhaps the best Terminator movie to date.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: December 27th to January 2nd

Coming to Netflix on December 27th

Death to 2021 (2021) N

Coming to Netflix on December 28th

The Door into Summer (2021)

Word Party Presents Math! (2021) N

Coming to Netflix on December 29th

Anxious People (Limited Series) N

Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer (Season 1) N

The Standups (Season 3) N

Coming to Netflix on December 30th

Art & Tech (Season 1)

Kitz (Season 1) N

Light the Night (Part 2) N

Hilda and the Mountain King (2021) N

Coming to Netflix on December 31st (New Year’s Eve)

Cem Yilmaz: Diamond Elite Platinum Plus (2021) N

Cobra Kai (Season 4) N

Daiki Tsuneta: Tokyo Chaotic (2021)

Queer Eye (Season 6) N

Seal Team (2021) N

Stay Close (Limited Series) N

The Envelope / Bahasha (2018)

The Glamorous Imperial Concubine (Season 1)

The Lost Daughter (2021) N

Coming to Netflix on January 1st (New Year’s Day)

#FollowFriday (2016)

1BR (2019)

300 (2006)

Annie (1982)

Big Fish (2003)

Braveheart (1995)

Cadillac Records (2008)

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

Dark Shadows (2012)

Doing Hard Time (2004)

DreamWork’s Rise of The Guardians (2012)

Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother’s Fight To Save Her Daughter (2019)

First Sunday (2008)

Free Willy (1993)

Friends with Money (2006)

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra (2009)

Geronimo: An American Legend (1993)

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past (2009)

Girl, Interrupted (1999)

Godzilla (1998)

Gremlins (1984)

Happy Feet (2006)

Happy Feet 2 (2011)

Hell or High Water (2016)

Hook (1991)

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)

I Love You, Man (2009) – Paul Rudd and Jason Segal comedy.

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998)

Incastrati (Season 1) N

Interview with the Vampire (1994)

Jack and Jill (2011)

Jonah Hex (2010)

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island (2012)

Just Go with It (2011)

Kung Fu Panda (2008)

Linewatch (2008)

Long Story Short (2021)

Midnight in Paris (2011)

Monsters vs. Aliens (2009)

Nacho Libre (2006)

Paranormal Activity (2007)

Rainbow Rangers (Season 2)

Road Trip (2000)

Runaway Bride (1999)

Scary Stories: To Tell In The Dark (2019)

Stand by Me (1986)

Superman Returns (2006)

Taxi Driver (1976)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Movie Collection: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2007) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze (1991) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III (1993) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie (1990)

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991)

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)

The Hook Up Plan (Season 3 – Final Season) N

The Longest Yard (2005)

The Lost Boys (1987)

The NeverEnding Story (1984)

The Patriot (2000)

The Town (2010)

The Wedding Singer (1998)

Troy (2004)

True Grit (2010)

Wild Wild West (1999)

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)

Woo (1998)

Zone 414 (2021)

Happy Christmas from the What’s on Netflix team! Let us know what you’re watching in the comments down below.