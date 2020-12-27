What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: December 28th to January 3rd

Welcome to your final weekly preview of what’s coming up on Netflix over the next 7 days as we countdown to the New Year. Here’s everything currently scheduled to release on Netflix in the United States (Netflix Originals globally) from December 28th through January 3rd, 2021.

Although this week is certainly jam-packed with new content, it’s also going to see a very large amount of titles depart the service too. In the US, 150+ movies and TV series are scheduled to leave Netflix on January 1st alone.

If you’re looking for a more broader what’s coming up in 2021, check out our previews for the next year including our big series coming soon list.

Now, let’s get into a few highlights of what’s coming up.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Season 4)

Coming to Netflix: Thursday, December 31st

One series you’ll be able to binge through to the New Year is the fourth and final outing for Sabrina Spellman. The final season certainly feels like it’s going out with more of a fizzle than a bang but that won’t stop a hardcore fanbase from finishing the excellent teen series.

Cobra Kai (Season 3

Coming to Netflix: Friday, January 1st

Although the filming and production on the third season of Cobra Kai has been finished for quite some time, Netflix has held back to release it. Now, it’ll be your New Year’s treat and the first Netflix Original series to kick-off 2021.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Coming to Netflix on December 28th

A Love So Beautiful (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) N

Cops and Robbers (2020) N

Rango (2011)

Coming to Netflix on December 30th

Best Leftovers Ever! (Season 1) N

Bobby Jasoos (2014)

Equinox (Season 1) N

Gameboys Level-Up Edition (Season 1)

The Rope Curse 2 (2020) N

Transformers: War for Cybertron (Chapter 2) N

Coming to Netflix on December 31st

Alaska is a Drag (2017)

Best of Stand-Up 2020 (2020) N

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Season 4) N

Tarung Sarung (2020)

Too Handsome to Handle / Terlalu Tampan (2019)

Coming to Netflix on January 1st

17 Again (2009)

30 Minutes or Less (2011)

Abby Hatcher (Season 1)

Blue Streak (1999)

Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

Can’t Hardly Wait (1998)

Catch Me If You Can (2002)

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)

Cobra Kai (Season 3) N

Cool Hand Luke (1967)

Dream Home Makeover (Season 2) N

Eddie Murphy: Raw (1987)

Enter the Dragon (1973)

Four Christmases (2008)

Fred Claus (2007)

Full Out 2: You Got This! (2020)

Gimme Shelter (2013)

Good Hair (2009)

Goodfellas (1990)

Gothika (2003)

Headspace Guide to Meditation (Season 1) N

Into the Wild (2007)

Jenni Rivera: Mariposa de Barrio (Season 1)

Julie & Julia (2009)

London Heist (2017)

Monarca (Season 2) N

Mud (2012)

Mystic Pizza (1988)

Running Man (Season 1)

Sex and the City: The Movie (2008)

Sex and the City 2 (2010)

Sherlock Holmes (2009)

Striptease (1996)

Superbad (2007)

The Creative Brain (2019)

The Departed (2006)

The Haunted Hathaways (Seasons 1-2)

The Minimalists: Less Is Now (2021) N

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988)

Unknown (2011)

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (1993)

What Happened to Mr. Cha? (2021) N

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 2nd

Asphalt Burning (2021) N

The Netflix Afterparty (Cobra Kai Special) N

Coming to Netflix on January 4th

Korean Pork Belly Rhapsody (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly)

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments down below.