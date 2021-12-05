What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: December 6th – 12th, 2021

Another week of big additions are scheduled for Netflix over the next 7 days. Welcome to the most comprehensive look at what’s coming to Netflix in the United States between December 6th to December 12th, 2021.

Looking ahead we’ve just begun collating all the new releases scheduled for January 2022. There’s still lots to come throughout December though so make sure you’re keeping an eye on them here.

So let’s take a look at our three highlights of the week:

Best New Movies & Shows Coming to Netflix This Week

Back to the Outback

Coming to Netflix: Friday

One of the biggest titles out of Netflix Animation this year (we’re excluding the Sony Animation Pictures from this group) is Back to the Outback. We don’t feel like the movie isn’t getting quite enough attention heading into its release week so hopefully, we can put that right here.

The movie flips the script on traits we’d expect from creepy crawlies and fluffy animals with the former being lovely and the latter being less than lovely. We’ll follow our animal friends as they escape their zoo into the wild.

Among the voice cast for the movie includes Jacki Weaver, Rachel House, Isla Fisher, and Guy Pearce.

The Unforgivable

Coming to Netflix: Friday

Netflix and Sandra Bullock have had a fruitful relationship given that one of Netflix’s biggest movies of all time has featured the Oscar-winning actress. Now she’s back for another movie that’s hotly tipped for awards season in 2022.

Here’s what you can expect from the movie:

“Released from prison after serving a sentence for a violent crime, Ruth Slater (Sandra Bullock) re-enters a society that refuses to forgive her past. Facing severe judgment from the place she once called home, her only hope for redemption is finding the estranged younger sister she was forced to leave behind.”

If you fancy watching the movie ahead of Friday, the movie is currently in some cinemas.

Fast Color (2019)

Coming to Netflix: Saturday

There’s a couple of hidden licensed gems coming to Netflix this week (we’d also recommend The Shack coming in the middle of the week) with our top pick being Fast Color.

Headlined by Gugu Mbatha-Raw this sci-fi thriller is about a woman having to go on the run after her superhuman abilities are discovered.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Coming to Netflix on December 6th

David and the Elves (2021) N

The King’s Affection (Season 1 – Episode 17) N

Our Beloved Summer (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) N

Voir (Season 1) N

Coming to Netflix on December 7th

Centaurworld (Season 2) N

Go, Dog. Go! (Season 2) N

Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo) (2021) N

The King’s Affection (Season 1 – Episode 18) N

Coming to Netflix on December 8th

Carolin Kebekus: The Last Christmas Special (2021) N

Coming to Netflix on December 9th

Asakusa Kid (2021) N

Bathtubs Over Broadway (2018)

SHAMAN KING (New episodes) N

The Family That Sings Together: The Camargos (Season 1) N

Coming to Netflix on December 10th

Anonymously Yours (2021) N

Aranyak (Season 1) N

Back to the Outback (2021) N

How to Ruin Christmas (Season 2) N

Roaring Twenties: Austin / Twentysomethings: Austin (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) N

Saturday Morning All Star Hits! (Season 1) N

Still Out of My League (2021) N

Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story (Limited Series) N

The Shack (2017)

The Unforgivable (2021) N

Two (2021) N

Coming to Netflix on December 11th

Fast Color (2019)

Inspector Koo (Season 1 – Episode 11) N

New World (Season 1- Episodes 7 & 8) N

The Hungry and the Hairy (Season 1) N

What are you looking forward to checking out this week? Let us know in the comments down below.