What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: December 7th to December 13th

Welcome to another weekly preview of what’s coming up on Netflix over the next 7 days. Below is the full preliminary list of everything new on Netflix between December 7th to December 13th, 2020.

Let’s get into three must-see titles of the week before diving into the full list.

Ava (2020)

Coming to Netflix: Monday

Netflixers seemingly love their mid-tier action movies which haven’t seen huge success in movie theaters even before COVID-19.

Ava sees its SVOD debut on Netflix on Monday and sees Jessica Chastain play a cold assassin who scores a job that ends up going horribly wrong.

Manhunt: Deadly Games (Season 2)

Coming to Netflix: Monday

Manhunt is a Discovery anthology series which saw the Unabomber season added in the last couple of years. Its new season, which arrives on the first day of the week, aired earlier in the year on its new home of Spectrum.

Mindhunter fans will recognize one of the main actors in the series with Cameron Britton featuring as Richard Jewell.

The Prom (2020)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

Although not directly tied to Christmas, this is the closest you’re going to come to a Christmas musical from Netflix in 2020. Produced by Ryan Murphy, the musical movie adapts the stage play of the same name. It’s about a girl living in a deep southern state who was refused the possibility of taking another girl to prom.

Reviews thus far have been fairly mixed praising, as with the case with most Murphy productions, its sound and design while criticizing some of its writing and execution.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix Coming to Netflix This Week

Coming to Netflix on December 7th

100 Days My Prince (Season 1)

Ava (2020)

Manhunt: Deadly Games (Season 2)

Room 2806: The Accusation (Limited Series) N

Coming to Netflix on December 8th

André & his olive tree (2020)

Bobbleheads The Movie (2020)

Emicida: AmarElo: It’s All For Yesterday (2020) N

Lovestruck in the City (2020) N

Mr. Iglesias (Part 3) N

Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventure (2020) N

Super Monsters: Santa’s Super Monster Helpers (2020) N

Triple 9 (2016)

Coming to Netflix on December 9th

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love: Christmas (2020) N

Kalel, 15 (2019)

Regiment Diaries (Season 2)

Rose Island (2020) N

The Big Show Show: Christmas (2020) N

The Surgeon’s Cut (Season 1) N

Coming to Netflix on December 10th

Alice in Borderland (Season 1) N

Funny Boy (2020)

She’s the One (2013)

The Panti Sisters (2019)

Coming to Netflix on December 11th

A Trash Truck Christmas (2020) N

Canvas (2020) N

Giving Voice (2020) N

The Mess You Leave Behind (Season 1) N

The Prom (2020) N

Torbaaz (2020)

Coming to Netflix on December 12th

Grizzy and the Lemmings (Season 2)

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments down below.