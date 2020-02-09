What’s Coming to Netflix This Week (February 10th – February 16th)

A huge week of new Netflix titles have been lined up for the United States throughout the next 7 days. Below, we’ll be taking you through all of the new movies and new TV series headed your way for Valentine’s Day. Here’s what’s coming to Netflix between February 10th to February 16th.

As always, you can follow for up-to-date new arrivals throughout what’s new section plus we’re always finding new titles on the way to Netflix in February too.

For now, let’s run through the new additions for this week and we’ll kick off with the Netflix Originals.

This week, the biggest title by a country mile is the sequel to To All the Boys. The second movie will see familiar faces return as a problem erupts in the relationship. One of Lara’s old love letter recipients enters the scene. To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You arrives on Wednesday just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Other big Originals on the way this week is the long-awaited return of Narcos: Mexico which is headed into its second season. We’re also getting the absolutely beautifully animated Shaun the Sheep movie entitled Farmageddon.

Elsewhere, on Tuesday, we’ll get the excellent Safdie brother movie, Good Time featuring Robert Pattinson which will make up for the fact the US doesn’t currently have Uncut Gems.

On Sunday, we’ll be treated to quite a few good new movies with highlights including Uzo Aduba’s Miss Virginia and Mr. Right which stars Sam Rockwell and Anna Kendrick.

Full Preliminary List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Coming to Netflix on February 10th

Love for Sale 2 (2019)

Coming to Netflix on February 11th

CAMINO A ROMA (2020) N

Captain Underpants: Epic Choice-O-Rama (Special) N

Good Time (2017)

Q Ball (2019)

Coming to Netflix on February 12th

Anna Karenina (2012)

French Toast (2015)

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You (2020) N

Coming to Netflix on February 13th

Dragon Quest: Your Story (2020) N

Love Is Blind (Season 1) First Episode N

Narcos: Mexico (Season 2) N

Pretville (2012)

Coming to Netflix on February 14th

A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (2020) N

Cable Girls (Season 5 Part 1) N

Castle and Castle (Season 1)

Cuddle Weather (2019)

Isi & Ossi (2020) N

Liefling (2010)

Taj Mahal 1989 (2020) N

Coming to Netflix on February 15th

Monster High: Electrified (2017)

Starship Troopers (1997)

Coming to Netflix on February 16th

By the Sea (2015)

Miss Virginia (2019)

Mr. Right (2015)

On the Real (Season 1)

Term Life (2016)

The Forest (2016)

