What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: February 14th to 20th, 2022

Welcome ahead to a look ahead at the new movies and shows coming to Netflix over the next 7 days. Following the awful news over the past few days of the amount of content leaving, thankfully there’s lots to now look forward to. Here’s everything coming to Netflix between February 14th and February 20th, 2022.

Want to see what is coming to Netflix beyond next week? We’ve recently updated our previews for what’s coming for the rest of February and we’re building up a pretty good list of what’s coming in March 2022.

Our Top Netflix Picks for the Week

Blackhat (2015)

Coming to Netflix: Wednesday

We’re going to be seeing a lot more of Chris Hemsworth on Netflix over the next couple of years with Spiderhead coming in 2022 and a sequel to Extraction on the way. One of his lesser-known movies is Blackhat which comes to Netflix in the middle of the week.

The action flick focuses on a man who is released from prison to aid US and Chinese authorities in persuing a notorious cyber criminal.

Fistful of Vengeance

Coming to Netflix: Thursday

This movie is a follow-up to Wu Assassins although given Netflix has dropped the name the chances are you won’t actually need to binge through the first season to be caught up for this (although we’d still highly recommend it).

Here’s what you can expect from the flick headlined by Iko Uwais and Lewis Tan:

“A revenge mission becomes a fight to save the world from an ancient threat when superpowered assassin Kai tracks a killer to Bangkok.”

Space Force (Season 2)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

It is make or break for Space Force which blasts off for the second time this Friday but will it be the last? After a rocky first season, the show has a lot to prove.

Headlined by The Office’s Steve Carrell, we’ll continue seeing how the newly formed Space Force operates as it lurches from crisis to crisis.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Note: this list only applies to the United States

Coming to Netflix on February 14th

Ali Wong: Don Wong (2022) N

Devotion, a Story of Love and Desire (Season 1) N

Fishbowl Wives (Season 1) N

Coming to Netflix on February 15th

AI Love You (2022)

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)

One Piece: Episode of Alabasta – The Desert Princess and the Pirates (2007)

One Piece: Episode of Chopper Plus: Bloom in the Winter, Miracle Cherry Blossom (2008)

Ridley Jones (Season 3) N

Coming to Netflix on February 16th

Blackhat (2015)

jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy (Season 1 – Episode 1) N

Last Man Down (2021)

Secrets of Summer / Cielo Grande (Season 1) N

Swap Shop (Season 2) N

Coming to Netflix on February 17th

Erax (2022) N

Forgive Us Our Trespasses (2022) N

Heart Shot (2022) N

Mo Gilligan: There’s Mo to Life (2022) N

Young Wallander (Season 2 / Killer’s Shadow) N

Wu Assassins: Fistful of Vengeance (2022) N

Coming to Netflix on February 18th

Downfall: The Case Against Boeing (2022) N

Rabbids Invasion Special: Mission to Mars (2022) N

Space Force (Season 2) N

Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2022) N

The Cuphead Show! (Season 1) N

Coming to Netflix on February 20th

Don’t Kill Me (2022) N

What will you be checking out on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments down below.