What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: February 15th to 21st, 2021

It’s time to look ahead at what’s coming up next on Netflix and it’s going to be a busy week for those in the US with tens of new additions scheduled for the week with surely something for everybody. Here’s what’s currently scheduled to hit Netflix between February 15th to February 21st, 2021.

This week we should be hearing about what’s set to arrive on Netflix in March 2021. We’ve got an ongoing list which we’ll keep updated throughout the week as and when we learn of new additions scheduled.

As always, you can keep up with the new additions via our What’s New on Netflix hub!

Now let’s get into a few highlights of what you can look forward to throughout the week.

I Care A Lot (2021)

Coming to Netflix on Friday

This weeks big new Netflix Original movie is I Care A Lot which features Rosamund Pike alongside a myriad of big name actors.

The story follows a woman who is essentially conning someone who is towards the latter stages of life while caring for them.

J Blakeson (HBO’s Gunpower) writes and directs with other cast members including Peter Dinklage, Eiza González, Dianne Wiest, Chris Messina and Isiah Whitlock Jr.

I Care A Lot has already been nominated for a Golden Globe and while it’ll be carried as a Netflix Original in the states, Amazon Prime is also carrying the movie in some regions.

Good Girls (Season 3)

Coming to Netflix on Tuesday

If you’re a fan of NBC comedies the chances are you’re already well caught up on Good Girls seasons 1 and 2. Now it’s finally time (coming to Netflix much later than originally expected) to dive into season 3 on Netflix.

In case you haven’t been watching, the series follows three Moms who get in over their heads after a heist goes wrong.

Tribes of Europa (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix on Friday

We were struggling between our third highlight pick this week. We chose Operation Finale because its cast is quite striking for the picture (more on its release on Netflix here) but we ultimately went with Tribes of Europa in text.

The new German sci-fi series (which Netflix has a superb track record in with DARK being the biggest) is set in 2074 where three siblings are hoping to change the fate of the world after a global catostrophe takes place.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Coming to Netflix on February 15th

Awara Paagal Deewana (2002)

Booba (Season 4)

The Crew (Season 1) N

Wheel of Fortune (Multiple Seasons)

Coming to Netflix on February 16th

Animals On The Loose – A You Vs Wild Movie (2021) N

Good Girls (Season 3)

Coming to Netflix on February 17th

Amend: The Fight for America (Limited Series) N

Behind Her Eyes (Season 1) N

Eeb Allay Ooo! (2019)

Hello, Me! (Season 1) N

MeatEater (Season 9 Part 2) N

Sisyphus (Season 1) N

Coming to Netflix on February 18th

No Escape Room (2018)

Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan (Season 1) N

Wave of Cinema: Surat dari Timur

Coming to Netflix on February 19th

Heroes: Silence and Rock & Roll (2021)

I Care a Lot (2021) N

Tribes of Europa (Season 1) N

Coming to Netflix on February 20th

Classmates Minus (2020) N

Operation Finale (2018)

Vincenzo (Season 1) N

Coming to Netflix on February 21st

The Conjuring (2013)

The Conjuring 2 (2016)

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments down below.