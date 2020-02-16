What’s Coming to Netflix This Week (February 17th – February 23rd)

Welcome to a preview of what’s coming up over the next 7 days on Netflix US. Below, we’ll be recapping the most comprehensive list of what’s currently scheduled for release on Netflix between February 17th and February 23rd, 2020.

It’s worth noting it’s going to be a much quieter week than usually especially considering the fabulous few weeks we’ve had for new releases on Netflix. Instead, we’re expecting a week full of news and more March 2020 Netflix releases.

Now let’s take a look at some of the highlights of the next 7 days.

The Chef Show (Volume 3) is our first highlight of the week that comes to Netflix on Tuesday. We’ll once again be joining Jon Favreau along with plenty of celebrities for more excellent recipes.

On Thursday, Netflix will be releasing a licensed documentary that takes a look at the untamed wilderness (called Untamed Romania) of Romania. It’s been a good start to the year for nature documentaries especially with the inclusion of Night on Earth.

On Friday, we’ll see the release of Glitch Techs, the first Nickelodeon series as part of their output deal with Netflix. The part Spanish part English comedy Gentefied arrives on Friday as does several other great foreign series.

Our top pick of the week also arrives on Friday in the form of Babies. The new docu-series takes a look at how babies develop in their first few years.

Full Preliminary List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Coming to Netflix on February 17th

Love Dot Com: The Social Experiment (2020)

The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia (Season 1) N

Coming to Netflix on February 19th

The Chef Show (Volume 3) N

Coming to Netflix on February 20th

Spectros (2020) N

Untamed Romania (2018)

Coming to Netflix on February 21st

A Haunted House (2013)

Babies (2020) N

Gentefied (Season 1) N

Glitch Techs (Season 1) N

Hyena (Season 1) N

Puerta 7 (Season 1) N

System Crasher (2019) N

The Body (2019)

The Last Thing He Wanted (2020) N

Yeh Ballet (2020) N

Coming to Netflix on February 22nd

Girl On The Third Floor (2019)

Unabomber – In His Own Words (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix on February 23rd