What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: February 1st to 7th, 2021

It’s time for a big preview of what’s coming up on Netflix over the next 7 days and there’s a lot of content already lined up. There are some big TV series and some big movies on the way so let’s get into it.

The Sinner (Season 3)

Coming to Netflix: Saturday, February 6th

The crime mystery series is among the greatest on the air right now with new seasons debuting first on USANetwork before later coming to Netflix.

Season 3 continues the series excellence and will drop on full for the weekend.

Firefly Lane (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix: Wednesday, February 3rd

This down-to-earth series is based on a friendship that spans decades. We follow Tully and Kate who have gone from unlikely friends to the best of friends who have gone through thick and thin.

The series comes from Maggie Friedman and stars Beau Garrett, Sarah Chalke, Roan Curtis.

Heartland (Multiple Seasons)

Coming to Netflix: Monday, February 1st

We should be getting multiple seasons of the fan-favorite series Heartland on Monday alongside the collection of refreshed movies on Netflix.

Season 12 and 13 are both expected to hit but we haven’t had that confirmed fully.

Don't forget to keep checking in with us via our new on Netflix hub where we'll be recapping the new additions on a daily basis (and including any titles that didn't get announced ahead of time).

Fans of teen dramas will also want to dig into the collection of Awesomeness TV series that arrives on February 1st but now, let’s get into the full list. If you want to see all the February 2021 additions coming up, head on over to our preview.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Coming to Netflix on February 1st

Beverly Hills Ninja (1997)

Eat Pray Love (2010)

Heartland (Season 12 & season 13)

Inception (2010)

Love Daily (Season 1)

Money Talks (1997)

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)

My Dead Ex (Season 1)

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)

Rocks (2019)

Shutter Island (2010)

The Bank Job (2008)

The House Arrest of Us (Season 1)

The Patriot (2000)

The Unsettling (Season 1)

Zac and Mia (Seasons 1-2)

Zathura: A Space Adventure (2005)

Zig & Sharko (Season 3)

Coming to Netflix on February 2nd

Kid Cosmic (Season 1) N

Kilometers and Kilometers (2020)

Mighty Express (Season 2) N

Our Lady of San Juan, Four Centuries of Miracles

Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready (Season 2) N

Coming to Netflix on February 3rd

All My Friends Are Dead (2021) N

Black Beach (2020) N

Firefly Lane (Season 1) N

Coming to Netflix on February 4th

Doob: No Bed of Roses (2017)

Coming to Netflix on February 5th

Coming from Insanity (2019)

Hache (Season 2) N

Invisible City (Season 1) N

Little Big Women (2021) N

Malcolm & Marie (2021) N

Space Sweepers (2021) N

Strip Down, Rise Up (2021) N The Last Paradiso / L’ultimo paradise (2021)

The Yin-Yang Master: Dream of Eternity (2021) N

Coming to Netflix on February 6th

The Sinner (Season 3)

