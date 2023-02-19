What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: February 20th to 26th, 2023

Another week of new movies and series awaits on Netflix for the final full week of February 2023. Here’s a rundown of our top 3 picks for the week and the preliminary list of new releases scheduled to hit the service (in the US and globally) over the next seven days.

If you’re looking for what’s still to come to Netflix over the remaining two weeks of February 2023 check out our updated guide here. We’re also getting a pretty good picture of March 2023’s lineup too.

As always, you can see daily roundups and the full list of what’s new via our new releases on Netflix hub.

Most Anticipated New Releases on Netflix This Week

Outer Banks (Season 3)

Coming to Netflix: Thursday

This week’s big new English-language series from Netflix is the next season of Outer Banks.

Here’s the official synopsis for the upcoming third season:

“After losing the gold and fleeing the Outer Banks, Season 3 finds the Pogues washed ashore on a desert island that, for a brief moment, seems like an idyllic home. Officially deemed “Poguelandia,” the island’s newest residents spend their days fishing, swimming, and reveling in the carefree lifestyle of their temporary dwelling. But things quickly go south for John B, Sarah, Kiara, Pope, JJ, and Cleo when they find themselves once again caught up in a race for the treasure, quite literally running for their lives.”

Also, in case you missed it yesterday, Netflix has announced Outer Banks will be back for a fourth season.

We Have a Ghost (2023)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

One movie that could go either way this week is the new Netflix Original title starring Stranger Things‘ David Harbour and Anthony Mackie.

Here’s the official logline of the new comedy:

“Finding a ghost named Ernest haunting their new home turns Kevin’s family into overnight social media sensations. But when Kevin and Ernest go rogue to investigate the mystery of Ernest’s past, they become a target of the CIA.”

What we’ve seen thus far paints the adaptation of the short story as a goofy tale, but will it be worth watching? We’ll have to wait and find out on Friday.

Operation Finale (2018)

Coming to Netflix: Monday

Not too many licensed titles to talk about this week, but we will see the return of MGM’s Operation Finale (which dropped as a Netflix Original in international territories).

The often overlooked title (earning a spot on our most anticipated movies for February list) sees a team of spies post-WW2 hunting down Adolf Eichmann for his war crimes in Argentina.

Among the cast for the movie includes Oscar Isaac, Ben Kingsley, Mélanie Laurent, Lior Raz, Nick Kroll and Haley Lu Richardson.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Coming to Netflix on February 20th

Making All Quiet on the Western Front (2023) Netflix Original

Marry Me Again?

Operation Finale (2018)

Summer Strike (Season 1)

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 21st

Perfect Match (Season 1 – Episodes 105-108) Netflix Original

Sommore: Queen Chandelier (2023) Netflix Original

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 22nd

Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Triptych (Season 1) Netflix Original

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 23rd

An Inconvenient Love (2022)

Call Me Chihiro (2023) Netflix Original

Outer Banks (Season 3) Netflix Original

That Girl Lay Lay (Season 2)

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 24th

Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Season 5) Netflix Original

Married at First Sight (Season 12)

Oddballs (Season 2) Netflix Original

Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series (Part 2) Netflix Original

The Real World (Season 12)

We Have a Ghost (2023) Netflix Original

Who Were We Running From (Season 1) Netflix Original

What are you going to be watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments down below.