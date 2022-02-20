What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: February 21st to 27th, 2022

Welcome to a look ahead at what’s coming to Netflix for the final full week of February 2022. This week is a much quieter week than normal with much of this week’s focus planted firmly on the brand new Vikings spin-off Valhalla. Here’s everything coming to Netflix between February 20th to February 27th, 2022.

This week is your last chance to watch a number of titles this week. We’ll give you a heads-up via our daily what’s new roundups but these are the three movies we suggest you give a watch before they leave:

Full Count (2019) – Leaving on February 23rd.

Marvel Super Hero Adventures: Frost Fight! (2015) – Leaving on February 24th

Our Idiot Brother (2011) – Leaving on February 26th

This week we’re expecting to get word of the full list of what’s coming to Netflix in March 2022 but we’ve got the most complete list so far as to what is on the way.

Best New Movies and Shows Coming to Netflix This Week

Vikings: Valhalla (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

Netflix’s ambitious new historical drama headlines this week’s new Netflix releases. Set after the events of the History show Vikings, this series follows some of the most prolific Vikings in history.

The good news too is that the series is already renewed through to season 3 so plenty more to look forward to.

Cat Burglar (Interactive Special)

Coming to Netflix: Tuesday

From the creators of Black Mirror comes a new interactive special that is animated in the style of classic cartoons like Looney Toons or even last week’s The Cuphead Show!.

Although the new special only will run you about 15 minutes in length it has 1 hour and 30 minutes of total animation for you to try and find.

Here’s what you can expect:

“Rowdy Cat vex Peanut the Security Pup and break into a museum with the goal of making off with a priceless prize.”

Halloween (2007)

Coming to Netflix: Monday

While most of you will no doubt be watching the brand new Texas Chainsaw Massacre movie on Netflix, there’s more horror to come with the 2007 Rob Zombie movie Halloween coming to Netflix at the start of the week.

This remake of the original horror flick finds Michael Myers having escaped from a mental institution and returning home for more murderous mayhem.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Coming to Netflix on February 21st

Halloween (2007)

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 22nd

Blippi: The Musical (2022) N

Cat Burglar (Interactive Special) N

RACE: Bubba Wallace (2022) N

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 23rd

11M: Terror in Madrid (2022) N

jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy (Season 1 – Episode 2) N

Taarak Mehta KKA Chhota Chasmah (Season 1)

UFO (2022) N

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 24th

Karma’s World Music Videos (2022) N

Social Man (2022)

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 25th

Art & Tech (Season 2)

Back to 15 (Season 1) N

Juvenile Justice (Season 1) N

Merlí. Sapere Aude (Season 1) N

Restless (2022) N

The Fame Game (Season 1) N

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming (2022) N

Vikings: Valhalla (Season 1) N

What will you be checking out this week on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.