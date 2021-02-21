What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: February 22nd to 28th, 2021

It’s time to look at the final week of new releases on Netflix US for the month of February 2021. This week is going to see a hugely varied amount of new titles so get your streaming pants ready. Here’s what’s set to arrive on Netflix US between February 22nd and February 28th, 2021.

Netflix is still yet to unveil a fuller list of what’s coming to Netflix in March 2021 but we’ve got the most comprehensive list put together so far.

As always, you can see everything new on Netflix on a daily basis via our what's new on Netflix section.

Captain Fantastic (2016)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

Among a number of licensed movies hitting Netflix this week, Captain Fantastic is by far the most acclaimed.

Starring Viggo Mortensen, George MacKay, Samantha Isler and directed and written by Matt Ross, the movie follows a father that’s raising six kids that live outside the system.

It went onto eventually be nominated for an Oscar and will be debuting on Netflix at the end of the week.

Who Am I (2014)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

If you love Netflix’s German series Dark, you can see where the talented showrunners got their start with this 2014 movie that is comparable to USA Network’s Mr. Robot.

The movie follows Benjamin, a young computer whiz who joins a hacker group that hopes to make a mark for themselves.

Ginny & Georgia (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix: Wednesday

Dubbed as the spiritual successor to Gilmore Girls, the series is created by Sarah Lampert and follows a 15-year-old who begins to think she’s the more mature one compared to her mother who is still living like she’s got no commitments.

Ginny & Georgia stars Brianne Howey, Antonia Gentry and Diesel La Torraca.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix US This Week

Coming to Netflix on February 22nd

Red (2021)

Coming to Netflix on February 23rd

Brian Regan: On The Rocks (2021) N

Made You Look: A True Story About Fake Art (2020)

Pelé (2021) N

Coming to Netflix on February 24th

Age of Samurai: Battle for Japan (Season 1) N

Blue, Painful and Brittle (2020)

Canine Intervention N

Ginny & Georgia (Season 1) N

M8 – When Death Rescues Life

Two Sentence Horror Stories (Season 2)

Coming to Netflix on February 25th

El final del paraiso (Season 1)

Geez & Ann (2021) N

High-Rise Invasion (Season 1) N

Coming to Netflix on February 26th

Bigfoot Family (2020) N

Call Me Crazy (2021) N

Captain Fantastic (2016)

Caught by a Wave / Sulla Stessa Onda (2021) N

No Escape (2015)

Our Idiot Brother (2011)

The Girl on the Train (2021) N

Who Am I (2014)

