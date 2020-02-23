What’s Coming to Netflix This Week (February 24th – March 1st)

Welcome to your preview of what’s coming to Netflix over the next 7 days and it’s going to be a fantastic week of new releases. Here’s an expanded list of what’s coming to Netflix between February 24th and March 1st with titles you won’t see listed elsewhere.

The bulk of this week’s new releases come on Sunday which sees us jump into the third month of the year. As per usual, the first of the month sees lots of third party movie licenses come up for grabs and Netflix has done a stellar job at picking some beauts.

You can find a full list of what’s headed to Netflix in March here.

Let’s run you through some of the highlights of the next week!

The big series of the week is the return of the ambitious sci-fi series Altered Carbon. With Anthony Mackie joining the cast for season 2 to play the role of Takeshi Kovacs and continues to look for his long lost love.

Looking at the licensed movie lineup this week, we’ll start with the animated sequel to Angry Birds which once again sees its huge cast return to play the roles of the various birds and pigs.

The big Netflix Original movie of the week is its new romantic movie called All The Bright Places. It stars Justice Smith and Ellie Fanning and is the story of Violet and Theodore.

The first of the month will see some great movies added.

The Shawshank Redemption is an obvious place to start given it still occupies most top movies of all time lists.

Finally, for fans of Looney Tunes, we’ll be getting both live-action movies with most favoring the cult classic, Space Jam.

Space Jam and Looney Tunes: Back In Action are coming to Netflix US on March 1st! pic.twitter.com/w1hivRVfPn — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) February 20, 2020

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Note: dates are subject to change.

Coming to Netflix on February 25th

Every Time I Die (2019)

Pete Davidson: Alive From New York (2020) N

Coming to Netflix on February 26th

I Am Not Okay With This (Season 1) N

The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez (Limited Series) N

Coming to Netflix on February 27th

Altered Carbon (Season 2) N

Followers (Season 1) N

Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back – Evolution (2020) N

The Angry Birds Movie 2 (2019)

Coming to Netflix on February 28th

All the Bright Places (2020) N

Amit Tandon: Family Tandoncies (2020) N

Always a Witch (Season 2) N

Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Season 2) N

Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection (New Collection)

Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Collection (New Collection)

Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Collection (New Collection)

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure (Season 2) N

La trinchera infinita (2020) N

Queen Sono (Season 1) N

Restaurants on the Edge (Season 1) N

Top Boy (Season 1) N

Unstoppable (2020) N

Coming to Netflix on February 29th

Jerry Maguire (1996)

Coming to Netflix on March 1st