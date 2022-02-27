What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: February 28th to March 6th, 2022

Welcome to a look ahead at what’s set to come to Netflix in the US for the next 7 days. There’s a bunch of new releases with the usual first of the month movie rotation. Here’s everything set to release on Netflix between February 28th and March 6th, 2022.

While there are plenty of new releases this week on Netflix, there are also a lot of removals too. The Marvel Netflix series are notably leaving on Tuesday before eventually heading to Hulu later this year.

We’ve just updated our March 2022 guide with lots of newly announced titles for the month so keep that bookmarked and as always, keep an eye on our what’s new on Netflix hub for daily updates.

Our Top Movie and TV Picks on Netflix This Week

Movie Highlights

Just because there are so many new movies that come to Netflix on the first of the month (this is when movie deals with the likes of Sony and Warner Brothers renew) we’ve decided to pick out several upcoming movies you should watch:

V for Vendetta (2005) – This poignant 2005 sci-fi is set in a future Britain that’s under tyranny with plans being laid to finally overthrow it. Depressingly relevant given the events of the past week.

– This poignant 2005 sci-fi is set in a future Britain that’s under tyranny with plans being laid to finally overthrow it. Depressingly relevant given the events of the past week. Top Gun (1986) – While we’ve been waiting for nearly 2 years (Maverick is currently due to release in May) for the new movie to come out, we’ll be able to lock and load with the original Tom Cruise movie hitting Netflix for the first time in a while.

– While we’ve been waiting for nearly 2 years (Maverick is currently due to release in May) for the new movie to come out, we’ll be able to lock and load with the original Tom Cruise movie hitting Netflix for the first time in a while. Beirut (2018) – This movie has completely evaded my radar (it’s also known as The Negotiator) and sees great performances from both Jon Hamm and Rosamund Pike. A U.S. diplomat flees Lebanon in 1972 after a tragic incident at his home. Ten years later, he is called back to war-torn Beirut by CIA operatives to negotiate for the life of a friend he left behind.

Two Sentance Horror Stories (Season 3)

Coming to Netflix: Monday

The CW’s Two Sentance Horror Stories is an often-overlooked show from the network and for the most part that’s somewhat justified with less than stellar reviews. With that said, checking out reviews for the third season seems to suggest that the series has come a long way.

For those who love Black Mirror or The Twilight Zone, you’ll be familiar with the format. Every episode kicks off with a brand new concept with season 3 including stories about 5 high school seniors finding themselves prey to a monster, a manager of a fulfillment center trying to keep productive during a virus outbreak and a man and his girlfriend visits an Old West reenactment for their podcast.

A fourth season recently aired in early 2022.

Pieces of Her (Season 1) N

Coming to Netflix: Friday

From the producers of Big Little Lies and The Undoing, this new mystery thriller is the big Netflix Original series release of the week and is based on an NYTimes bestseller.

Here’s what you can expect from Pieces of Her which is headlined by Toni Collette:

“In a sleepy Georgia town, a random act of violence sets off an unexpected chain of events for 30-year-old Andy Oliver and her mother Laura. Desperate for answers, Andy embarks on a dangerous journey across America, drawing her towards the dark, hidden heart of her family.”

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Note: Titles marked with an N signify they’re Netflix Originals. In addition, this list only applies to Netflix US – other regions, particularly this week, will vary.

Coming to Netflix on February 28th

Business Proposal (Season 1) N

Chappelle’s Home Team – Earthquake: Legendary (2022) N

My Wonderful Life (2022) N

Two Sentence Horror Stories (Season 3)

Coming to Netflix on March 1st

21 (2008)

21 Bridges (2019)

A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

Battleship (2012)

Christine (2016)

Coach Carter (2005)

Clean with Passion for Now (Season 1)

Contagion (2011)

Dreamer (2005)

Due Date (2010)

Freddy vs. Jason (2003)

Gattaca (1997)

Just Like Heaven (2005)

Love is Colorblind (2021)

Misty (Season 1)

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)

One Piece (Multiple Seasons)

Public Enemies (2009)

Redemption (2013)

Richie Rich (1994)

Siberia (2018)

Shooter (2007)

Shrek (2001)

Shrek 2 (2004)

Sorry to Bother You (2018)

Starship Troopers (1997)

Texas Chainsaw 3D (2013)

The Gift (2015)

The Green Mile (1999)

The Guardians of Justice (Season 1) N

The Replacements (2000)

The Shawshank Redemption (1994)

Top Gun (1986)

V for Vendetta (2005)

Where the Wild Things Are (2009)

Worst Roommate Ever (Season 1) N

Zoolander (2001)

Coming to Netflix on March 2nd

Against the Ice (2022) N

Savage Rhythm (Season 1) N

The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure (2022) N

Coming to Netflix on March 3rd

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe (Season 2) N

Midnight at Pera Palace (Season 1) N

Power Rangers: Dino Fury (Season 2) N

Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale (2022) N

The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties (Season 2) N

The Weekend Away (2022) N

Whindersson Nunes: My Own Show! (2022) N

Coming to Netflix on March 4th

Lies and Deceit (Season 1) N

Making Fun (Season 1) N

Meskina (2021) N

Pieces of Her (Season 1) N

The Invisible Thread (2022) N

Coming to Netflix on March 5th

Beirut (2018)

What are you looking out for this week on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.