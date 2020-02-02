What’s Coming to Netflix This Week (February 3rd – February 9th)

Welcome to another weekly preview where we look at everything due to hit Netflix in the United States over the next 7 days. It’s going to be one hell of a week with highlights including the next season of Better Call Saul, Arrow’s final season and debuts such as Locke and Key.

If you missed any of the February 1st additions we advise you to head back and check those out as you may have missed any of the 48 new releases.

Now let’s move onto some highlights for the next week.

In terms of new TV series, many will be happy to see (at last!) the latest season of Better Call Saul before season 5 begins on AMC soon. It continues the slow transition of James McGill to the Breaking Bad lawyer of Saul Goodman. This week, however, we’ll be saying goodbye to Arrow which concludes its eight-season run on The CW and all of the final episodes will be dropping on Wednesday.

The big Netflix Original for the week is Locke and Key which is receiving fantastic reviews so far. Here’s what you can expect from the new superhero series:

“After their dad’s murder, three siblings move with their mom to his ancestral estate, where they discover magical keys that unlock powers — and secrets.”

Netflix is getting the licensing rights to the brand new Dragonheart movie this week. It features Helena Bonham Carter who will voice the dragon in the new adventure fantasy movie.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Coming to Netflix on February 3rd

Thambi (2019)

Sordo (2020) N

Team Kaylie (Part 3) N

Coming to Netflix on February 4th

Dragonheart: Vengeance (2020)

Faith, Hope & Love (2018)

She Did That (2017)

Tom Papa: You’re Doing Great! (2020) N

Coming to Netflix on February 5th

Arrow (Season 8)

Black Hollywood: ‘They’ve Gotta Have Us’ (2018)

#cats_the_mewvie (2020)

The Pharmacist (Limited Docu-series) N

Uppity: The Willy T. Ribbs Story (2020)

Coming to Netflix on February 6th

Cagaster of an Insect Cage (Season 1) N

Desolate (2018)

Coming to Netflix on February 7th

Azali (2018)

Dragons: Rescue Riders (Season 2) N

Fifty: The Series (Season 1)

Horse Girl (2020) N

My Holo Love (Season 1) N

Locke & Key (Season 1) N

The Ballad of Lefty Brown (2017)

Who killed Malcolm X? (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix on February 8th

The Coldest Game (2020) N

Coming to Netflix on February 9th

Better Call Saul (Season 4)

You can find a full updated list of what’s coming to Netflix in February 2020 here.