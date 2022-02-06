What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: February 7th to 13th, 2022

Another week means another new batch of movies and shows hitting Netflix. There are at least 22 new releases coming to Netflix this week including a bunch of titles that will release weekly starting from later in the week. Here’s everything scheduled to hit Netflix between February 7th and February 13th, 2022.

As always, you can check out the daily new arrivals via our what’s new on Netflix hub where we have daily recaps and an expanded list of what’s new.

Best New Movies and Shows Coming to Netflix This Week

The Kindness of Strangers (2019)

Coming to Netflix: Wednesday

Of a couple of licensed titles coming to Netflix this week, we’re going to highlight The Kindness of Stranger which features standout appearances from the likes of Bill Nighy, Caleb Landry Jones, Zoe Kazan and Andrea Riseborough.

The movie revolves around the story of people whose lives intertwine during a dramatic winter in New York City.

While critics seemed to despise this movie, it went over well with audiences back in 2019 but has yet to truly find a large audience. Let’s see if it resonates this week on Netflix.

BigBug (2022)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

Part of the allure with Netflix is that you get to be exposed to international creators and that’s certainly what this ambitious new project out of France will be delivering on at the end of the week.

Jean-Pierre Jeunet is behind this sci-fi project and is known for titles like Delicatessen, Amelie, and A Very Long Engagement.

Here’s what you can expect from the bizarre movie that will be sure to raise a few eyebrows:

“A group of bickering suburbanites find themselves stuck together when an android uprising causes their well intentioned household robots to lock them in for their own safety.”

Inventing Anna (Limited Series)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

Julia Garner has made a name for herself on Netflix thanks to her Emmy-winning role in Ozark which recently returned for its fourth season (with more coming in late 2022) and now she’ll be taking on her next big role for the platform.

She’ll be playing Anna Delvey, a socialite who successfully conned the rich and powerful in New York City.

The limited series comes as part of Shonda Rhimes’s overall deal with Netflix.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Note: this list only applies to Netflix in the United States although most of the Netflix Originals are global titles.

Coming to Netflix on February 8th

Child of Kamiari Month (2021) N

Love Is Blind: Japan (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) N

Ms. Pat: Y’all Wanna Hear Something Crazy? (2022) N

Coming to Netflix on February 9th

Catching Killers (Season 2) N

Disenchantment (Part 4) N

Only Jokes Allowed (Season 1) N

The Big Shot: Game Show (Season 1) N

The Kindness of Strangers (2019)

The Privilege (2022) N

Coming to Netflix on February 10th

Into the Wind (2022) N

St. Vincent (2014)

Until Life Do Us Part (Season 1) N

Coming to Netflix on February 11th

Anne+ The Film (2022) N

Bigbug (2022) N

Inventing Anna (Limited Series) N

Love and Leashes (2022) N

Love is Blind (Season 2) N

Love Tactics (2022) N

Tall Girl 2 (2022) N

Toy Boy (Season 2) N

Coming to Netflix on February 12th

Forecasting Love and Weather (Season 1) N

Twenty Five Twenty One (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) N

What will you be checking out on Netflix this week? Let us know down in the comments.

If you want to look ahead at what’s coming to Netflix, there’s still plenty to look forward to towards the end of February and we’ve started listing all of the March 2022 releases too.