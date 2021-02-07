What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: February 8th to 14th, 2021

Welcome to yet another look forward at the next 7 days on Netflix and what will be dropping on Netflix US between February 8th and February 14th, 2021.

Big removals from Netflix next week include Swiped starring Noah Centineo (February 8th), A Bad Moms Christmas (February 11th), The Other Guys (February 12th) and more.

Now let’s get into a few highlights for the week.

War Dogs (2016)

Coming to Netflix: Monday, February 8th

Licensed from Warner Brothers this month is the 2016 biopic based on a true story of two guys who manage to swindle hundreds of millions of dollars from the Pentagon.

It features Jonah Hill and Miles Teller and comes from director Todd Phillips.

To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean (2021) N

Coming to Netflix: Friday, February 12th

Netflix’s big movie of the week is the third installment of the wildly popular To All The Boys franchise which will see Lara Jean preparing for the end of high school which leads to some difficult decisions.

Elsewhere, we’d recommend you check out Crime Scene on Tuesday. The new docu-series comes from the creator of The Ted Bundy Tapes and follows the high profile missing persons case of Elisa Lam.

Fans of The Great British Baking show will also want to check out Nadiya Bakes which is a docu-series from one of the past winners of the competition series.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Coming to Netflix on February 8th

iCarly (Seasons 1-2)

War Dogs (2016)

Coming to Netflix on February 10th

Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel (Season 1) N

The Misadventures of Hedi and Cokeman (2021) N

The World We Make (2019)

Coming to Netflix on February 11th

Capitani (Season 1) N

Layla Majnun (2021) N

Middle of Nowhere (2012)

Red Dot (2021) N

Squared Love (2021) N

Coming to Netflix on February 12th

Buried by the Bernards (Season 1) N

Hate by Dani Rovira (2021) N

Nadiya Bakes (Season 1) N

To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean (2021) N

Xico’s Journey (2021) N

Coming to Netflix on February 13th

Monsoon (2019)

Coming to Netflix on February 14th

Namaste Wahala (2020)

The Big Day (Collection 1) N

