What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: January 10th to 16th, 2022

Welcome to a roundup of everything coming to Netflix in the United States between January 9th through January 16th, 2022. There’s thankfully a lot of stuff to look forward to over the next 7 days, unlike last week, which was particularly weak. Let’s dig into what’s coming up.

If there’s nothing below for you, we’ve started compiling a list of what’s coming to Netflix in February and even began getting title announcements for March 2022.

Now here are three of our most anticipated titles for the next 7 day:

Best New Movies and Shows Coming This Week

The God Committee

Coming to Netflix: Wednesday

There are a number of movies worth watching on Netflix this week but the one we think is going to do well this week is The God Committee.

Written and directed by Austin Stark, the movie is headlined by Kelsey Grammar, Julia Stiles and Colman Domingo. It’s about a transplant committee at a hospital who are having to make the inhumane decision of choosing which of three patients get to live and which ones have to die.

The movie makes its SVOD debut on Netflix in the middle of the week.

Riverdance: The Animated Adventure (2021)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

The first animated feature film in Netflix’s 2022 slate is Riverdance which has already aired in countries like the United Kingdom with other providers.

Riverdance features an Irish boy and a Spanish girl journeying into a mythical world.

Among the voice cast for the feature film includes Pierce Brosnan, Brendan Gleeson, Lilly Singh, and Jermaine Fowler.

Archive 81

Coming to Netflix: Friday

The first big Netflix Original series of 2022 is Archive 81, a new horror series based on a popular podcast series.

The series, headlined by Ariana Neal, Dina Shihabi, and Evan Jonigkeit, is about an archivist stumbling onto tapes that lead him down a dangerous rabbit hole.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Note: this list only applies to Netflix in the United States. Other regions will vary.

Coming to Netflix on January 10th

Undercover (Season 3) N

Coming to Netflix on January 11th

Dear Mother (2022) N

The Colony / Tides (2021)

Coming to Netflix on January 12th

Cheer (Season 2) N

How I Fell in Love with a Gangster / Jak pokochalam Gangstera (2022) N

The God Committee (2021)

Coming to Netflix on January 13th

Brazen (2022) N

Chosen (Season 1) N

Photocopier (2022) N

Shaman King (Part 3) N

The Journalist (Season 1) N

Coming to Netflix on January 14th

After Life (Season 3) N

Archive 81 (Season 1) N

Blippi Collection: Blippi: Adventures Blippi’s School Supply Scavenger Hunt

Hadithi Za Kumekucha: Fatuma

Riverdance: The Animated Adventure (2021) N

The House (Season 1) N

This Is Not a Comedy (2022) N

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein / These Black Black Eyes (Season 1) N

Coming to Netflix on January 15th

Arigato: Jaru Jaru Tower 2020

Coming to Netflix on January 16th

Phantom Thread (2017)

What will you be checking out this week on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.