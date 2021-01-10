What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: January 11th to 17th, 2021

It’s time to look ahead at what’s coming up next on Netflix with a rundown of all the new movies and TV series coming to the US between January 11th and January 17th, 2021.

Before we take a look at the full list of what’s currently scheduled to arrive, just a quick reminder to keep an eye on everything coming up in January 2021 in our ongoing preview and we’ve got a list of February 2021 Originals.

Now, here’s a few highlights of what’s coming up.

Disenchantment (Part 3)

Coming to Netflix: Friday, January 15th

The Matt Groening animated series has been steadily improving since its first season landed two years ago and now we get to see if that trend continues with the next 10 episodes.

Here’s what you can expect from the next set of episodes:

“Bean continues to grow into her power and own her destiny. As the fearless friends venture out to discover new worlds, they might just find there really is no place like home.”

The Magicians (Season 5)

Coming to Netflix: Friday, January 15th

The Magicians has had an excellent run on Syfy and now every season will be streaming on Netflix come the end of the week.

If you’ve never watched it before, the series follows a group of students who have been recruited into a secret magic-based academy.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Coming to Netflix on January 11th

Crack: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy (2021) N

The Intouchables (2011)

Coming to Netflix on January 12th

Al acecho / Furtive (2019)

Last Tango in Halifax (Season 4)

Coming to Netflix on January 13th

An Imperfect Murder (2017)

Coming to Netflix on January 15th

Bling Empire (Season 1) N

Carmen Sandiego (Season 4) N

Disenchantment (Part 3) N

Double Dad / Um Pai no Meio do Caminho (2021) N

Henry Danger (Seasons 1-3)

Hook (1991)

Kuroko’s Basketball (Season 1)

Outside the Wire (2021) N

Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie (2014)

Pinkfong & Baby Shark’s Space Adventure (2019)

The Magicians (Season 5)

Tribhanga (2021) N

WISH YOU : Your Melody In My Heart (2020)

What Would Sophia Loren Do? (2021) N

Coming to Netflix on January 16th

A Monster Calls (2016)

Radium Girls (2020)

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix this week? Let us know down in the comments down below.