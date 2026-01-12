What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: January 12th to 18th, 2026

A packed mid-January week is rolling onto Netflix US, bringing with it a little something for just about every kind of viewer. The headline arrival is the long-awaited full James Bond collection, landing alongside Netflix’s biggest original movie of the year so far in The Rip, plus the theatrical-to-streaming debut of A Big Bold Beautiful Journey. Add in returning favourites, a deep bench of catalogue titles, and a few notable last calls before removals kick in, and this week’s lineup makes a strong case for clearing your watchlist backlog.

As for removals, it’s your last chance to watch the movies Donnie Darko, The Teachers’ Lounge, and Confessions of a Shopaholic before they leave Netflix. We’d also recommend you finish watching Hightown and House of Lies if you’re midway through, since both end at the beginning of next week.

What to Watch on Netflix This Week

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey (2025)

Coming to Netflix: Saturday

Sadly, original films like A Big Bold Beautiful Journey don’t find much love in theaters nowadays, with people mostly venturing out to see franchise tentpoles. A tragedy, given that original films like A Big Bold Beautiful Journey used to be bread and butter for the industry. I digress, but if you missed out on this romantic comedy with a splash of sci-fi, Netflix will give you the first chance to watch it after its theatrical and VOD windows.

Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell headline the film, with the plot revolving around their characters, Sarah and David, who are single strangers who meet at a wedding and somehow get drawn into an adventure that allows them to relive important memories from both of their pasts.

James Bond Collection

Coming to Netflix: Thursday

As we scooped last month, Netflix is going to be the home of all the James Bond movies, including the US, yes, even the Timothy Dalton ones, and even the latest movie, Spectre. It comes as part of a licensing pact, and Netflix will be the home to all the classic Bond movies, most for the very first time, for a three-month period starting this week.

The James Bond franchise, spanning over six decades of films, is iconic and a household name around the world. It’s been played by some huge stars, including Sean Connery, Roger Moore, Pierce Brosnan, and, most recently, Daniel Craig. While they haven’t all aged gracefully, they’re part of movie history, and it’ll be great to watch them in action on Netflix this week.

The Rip (2026)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

People We Meet on Vacation may have been Netflix’s first big new movie of 2026, but The Rip is definitely the biggest new movie so far of 2026 if you catch my drift that’s taking the mid-January slot that Back in Action occupied in 2025. Like Back in Action, we’re getting some action plus some big movie stars, albeit The Rip is much more gritty in tone.

The official logline reads: “Trust frays when a team of Miami cops discovers millions in cash inside a run-down stash house, calling everyone — and everything — into question.”

It’s got a killer cast with Matt Damon and Ben Affleck headlining (which is usually a surefire sign we’ve got a killer movie on the way) with Steven Yeun, Teyana Taylor, Sasha Calle, Catalina Sandino Moreno, and Kyle Chandler rounding out the main names.

This is the first of at least two Ben Affleck movies scheduled for Netflix in 2026, with the other being Animals, which was confirmed for a 2026 release last week.

Full List of New Arrivals on Netflix This Week

Coming to Netflix on Monday, January 12th

Bob Marley: One Love (2024)

Gimbap and Onigiri (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly)

High Society (Season 1)

Kill Tony: Once Upon A Time in Texas (2026) Netflix Original

One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5 (2026) Netflix Original

The Privileged (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix on Tuesday, January 13th

Silent Truth (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly)

The Boyfriend (Season 2) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on Wednesday, January 14th

Deaw Comedy Collection

Distorted (2018)

Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web (Season 1) Netflix Original

The Queen of Flow (Season 3) Netflix Original

Veronica Mars (Seasons 1-3)

Coming to Netflix on Thursday, January 15th

Agatha Christie’s Sevel Dials (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Amish Stud (2023)

Bone Lake (2024)

Gin Tama (Season 1)

Hallmark Movie Collection: An Unexpected Valentine Hats Off To Love Sisterhood, Inc The Royal We



James Bond Movie Collection: Dr. No (1962) From Russia with Love (1963) Goldfinger (1964) Thunderball (1965) You Only Live Twice (1967) On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969) Diamonds Are Forever (1971) Live and Let Die (1973) The Man with the Golden Gun (1974) The Spy Who Loved Me (1977) Moonraker (1979) For Your Eyes Only (1981) Octopussy (1983) A View to a Kill (1985) The Living Daylights (1987) Licence to Kill (1989) GoldenEye (1995) Tomorrow Never Dies (1997) The World Is Not Enough (1999) Die Another Day (2002) Casino Royale (2006) Quantum of Solace (2008) Skyfall (2012) Spectre (2015) No Time to Die (2021) Never Say Never Again (1983)

Kumiko: The Treasure Hunter (2014)

Magic Knight: Rayearth (Season 1)

Love Through a Prism (Season 1) Netflix Original

Suitcase Killer: The Melanie McGuire (2022)

The Children Act (2007)

The Upshaws (Part 7) Netflix Original

To Love, To Lose (Season 1) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on Friday, January 16th

Animal Control (Season 3)

Can This Love Be Translated? (Season 1) Netflix Original

Licorice Pizza (2021) –

– No Tail to Tell (Season 1) Netflix Original

Southland (Seasons 1-5)

The Rip (2026) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on Saturday, January 17th

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey (2025)

Undercover Miss Hong (Season 1) Netflix Original

What are you looking forward to checking out on Netflix this week? Let me know down in the comments.