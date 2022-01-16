What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: January 17th to 23rd, 2022

We’ve got a packed week of new movies and new TV shows on Netflix this week which is headlined by the return of Ozark. Here’s a full breakdown of everything coming to Netflix between January 17th to January 23rd.

There’s still lots to look forward to for the rest of January 2022 with a bunch of new titles being announced over the past week. We’re also building up a pretty good picture of what’s coming to Netflix in February 2022 too.

As always, you can keep up with the daily new releases on Netflix via our what’s new on Netflix section.

Now let’s get into the highlights and the full list of what’s coming up this week.

Most Anticipated Releases on Netflix This Week

After We Fell (2021)

Coming to Netflix: Monday

Carrying an impressive 0% on RottenTomatoes, After We Fell continues the franchise’s tradition of being complete garbage but extremely popular.

Netflix is currently the home to both of the previous movies so catch up this weekend.

The third entry in the After franchise sees Tessa starting a brand new chapter of her life about to move to Seattle for a new job which puts stress on her relationship with Hardin.

Ozark (Season 4 – Part 1)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

“No one gets out clean” is the tagline for the first half of the final season of Ozark coming to Netflix at the end of the week.

After the traumatic end of season 3, the Byrdes are in so deep it’s hard to conceive of how they’re going to blag their way out of their current situation but if anyone can, it’s Marty and Wendy.

For more on season 4 part 1 of Ozark check out our full preview.

Munich – The Edge of War (2022) N

Coming to Netflix: Friday

Netflix’s big movie of the week (and frankly their first big movie of the year) is Munich which is a historical biopic that is effectively set on the eve of World War 2.

Don’t expect lots of action from this flick but reviews stress that several well-acted scenes make the movie worth a spin.

Among the huge cast assembled for this movie are George MacKay, Jeremy Irons, Jannis Niewöhner, and Liv Lisa Fries.

Full List of New Releases Coming to Netflix: January 17th to January 23rd, 2022

Please note this list only applies to Netflix in the United States. Other regions lineups will vary.

Coming to Netflix on January 17th

After We Fell (2021)

Coming to Netflix on January 18th

Damini (1993)

Dota: Dragon’s Blood (Season 2 / Book 2) N

Mighty Express: Train Trouble (2022) N

Yodha (1991)

Coming to Netflix on January 19th

El Marginal / The Marginal (Season 4) N

Heavenly Bites: Mexico (2022) N

Juanpis González – The Series (Season 1) N

The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman (Limited Series) N

Too Hot To Handle (Season 3) N

Coming to Netflix on January 20th

Midnight Asia: Eat. Dance. Dream. (Season 1) N

The Royal Treatment (2022) N

Triumph in the Skies / Chung seung wan siu (2015)

Coming to Netflix on January 21st

Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman (2021)

Amandla (2022) N

Definition Please (2022) – ARRAY

Donkeyhead (2022) – ARRAY

Munich – The Edge of War (2022) N

My Father’s Violin (2022) N

Ozark (Season 4 – Part 1) N

Pokemon Master Journeys: The Series (Part 2) N

Summer Heat (Season 1) N

That Girl Lay Lay (Season 1)

What’s your most anticipated title coming to Netflix this week? Let us know down below.